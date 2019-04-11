Amazon Fab Phones Fest: The best deals on OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR and more

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale is now live and it will be active from April 11 to April 13, during which phones like OnePlus 6T, iPhone Xr, the older iPhone X, Honor View20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and others will be on discount. The e-commerce portal is also providing 10 per cent instant discount on smartphones on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMI.

Advertising

We take a look at the best deals for mobiles on Amazon during the Fab Phones Fest. These phones are usually sold at a higher price, and with a discounted price they make for a good option especially for those who are in the market for a new device.

Watch | OnePlus 6T review

OnePlus 6T gets a discount

The OnePlus 6T is available on discount for the first time with up to Rs 5,500 discount, including the Rs 1500 HDFC Bank discount during the sale. However, without the Rs 1500 bank offer, the maximum discount on OnePlus 6T is Rs 4000 on the higher end variant, while the 6GB RAM variant has Rs 3000 discount.

OnePlus 6T is available for Rs 33,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Without the bank offer, this stands at Rs 34,999 compared to the original price of Rs 37,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available for Rs 36,499, down Rs 5,500 from the original price of Rs 41,999. Without the bank offer, it will cost Rs 37,999. OnePlus 6T is a good option for those who want

Advertising

Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR on discount

The iPhone X is priced at Rs 73,999, however this one has only 64GB storage. The iPhone XR is available at Rs 74,900, but this is for the 256GB storage version, which is quite a good deal, considering the phone retails at Rs 90,000 plus without discount. The other two iPhones: the iPhone XS and XS Max have no discounts listed on them.

The iPhone XR has pretty much the same features as the other two and comes with the same A12 processor and Face ID on the front. It also supports Portrait mode on the camera, though this one has a single camera at the back.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro

A number of older Xiaomi phones have discounts on them. The Mi A2 is an Android One phone with excellent dual-rear cameras and will cost Rs 11,999 during the Amazon sale. Other Redmi phones with discounts are Redmi Y2 available for Rs 7,999 and Redmi 6 Pro which is available for Rs 7,999.

Huawei Mate20 Pro

Huawei Mate20 Pro has a discount of nearly Rs 5,000 if one goes by the original launch price of Rs 69,990. The phone is available for Rs 64,990 on Amazon India during the sale, and this one comes with Huawei’s famed triple camera system, which makes it one of the best smartphone cameras in the market.

Realme U1

Realme U1, the company selfie phone with a 25MP selfie camera is listed at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The phone originally launched at a price of Rs 11,999. Other variants of the Realme U1 with more RAM and storage are priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This variant launched at Rs 14,999 originally.