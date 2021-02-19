Amazon Fab Phones Fest starts from February 22: OnePlus 8T to get Rs 6,000 discount

Amazon Fab Phones Fest is all set to take place on February 22. The e-commerce giant is promising that customers will witness up to 40 percent discount on several smartphones. There will also be a 10 percent instant discount on Kotak bank credit card and EMI transactions. The four-day sale will end on February 25. The site will also offer no-cost EMI options, discount coupons and exchange offers. Now, let’s take a look at the best smartphone deals that will be available during Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

As per the sale page published by Amazon, OnePlus 8T will be available at an effective price of Rs 36,999. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 42,999. This means that you will be getting Rs 6,000 discount on the OnePlus 8T. Amazon will offer you a Rs 3,000 discount coupon and bank offer, which will bring down the price to Rs 36,999, as per the Amazon Fab Phones Fest page.

Those planning to buy OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be able to avail Rs 4,000 discount coupon on Amazon. As mentioned above, there will also be a bank offer, which will also reduce the price of the flagship phone. Amazon’s listing shows that this OnePlus smartphone will cost customers Rs 47,999. Currently, the OnePlus 8 Pro is listed on the official OnePlus website for Rs 54,999.

The iPhone 12 mini will again be available for Rs 64,990. So, if you missed the previous Amazon sale, then you have another chance to buy the new iPhone 12 series phone at a discounted price. The iPhone 12 mini was unveiled in India with a starting price of Rs 69,900. This suggests that Amazon will slash the price by Rs 4,910.

The Vivo X50 series will also be on sale with up to Rs 5,000 discount offer, which will be valid on prepaid order only. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be listed for Rs 22,999. Though, the site is still showing the same price tag, you might get a good bank or discount coupon offer when the sale starts. Other phones like OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 will also receive a discount.