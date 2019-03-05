Amazon ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

Amazon has announced the start of its ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale, which will go on until March 7. During the sale, Amazon will be offering customers discounts on various smartphones and accessories.

During the ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale, customers will be offered 5 per cent additional discount up to Rs 1,500 on purchasing smartphones using HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards. Additionally, it is offering customers up to Rs 9,000 discount on exchanging their old smartphones for a new one.

Customers can opt for no cost EMI schemes starting at Rs 666 per month. The company is also offering customers with ‘Total Damage Protection’ plans at nominal rates.

During the sale, the OnePlus 6T will be made available at Rs 37,999 with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. If you purchase the OnePlus 6T without exchange, you will not get any additional discount as Rs 37,999 is the usual price of the device. The Redmi Y2 will be available at Rs 7,999 from its usual selling price of Rs 8,999.

In terms of premium smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available at Rs 39,990 down Rs 4,000 from its usual price of Rs 43,990. Whereas, the Apple iPhone X is available at Rs 74,999, which is its normal price.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone is currently available at Rs 11,999, with no cost EMI options starting from Rs 2,000 per month. Redmi 6A is available at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant and Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant respectively. However, these are the usual retail prices for these smartphones.

Realme U1 is selling for Rs 10,999 with no discount. Honor 8X has received a discount of Rs 500 and is selling for Rs 14,499 with an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Vivo V9 Pro, which usually sells for Rs 16,990, is currently available at Rs 15,990 along with an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange. Lastly, Oppo F9 Pro, which usually sells at Rs 21,990 is currently available at Rs 19,990 along with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.