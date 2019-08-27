Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top deals on Galaxy M30, Redmi Y3 and other popular smartphones

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is now live on the e-commerce website, which is scheduled to go until August 30. During the sale period, customers can avail discounts, exchange offers, as well as cashback offers on a number of smartphones including Redmi Y3, Oppo K3, Samsung Galaxy M-series, Honor Play, and more. Also, OnePlus 7 series is available at no-cost EMI during the offer period.

Apart from this, users can also avail instant discount on payments made via the HDFC Bank Cards. Amazon is providing up to Rs 500 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and additional Rs 250 for EMI transactions made via both Credit and Debit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M10

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M10 are available with a price cut of Rs 1,000. The 4GB/64GB model of Galaxy M30 was launched for Rs 14,990 and it is available for Rs 13,990 during the sale period. The highlights of the phone include the 13MP+5MP+5MP triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery.

Similarly, the Galaxy M20 was launched for a starting price of Rs 10,990 for 3GB/32GB model and it is now available for Rs 9,990, whereas the 4GB/64GB model is available for Rs 11,990. Also, the Galaxy M10 is available at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model, which is now available for a price of Rs 7,990 during the Amazon sale.

Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 is the newest Y-series smartphone from Xiaomi and it was launched for a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the phone is available for Rs 8,999 for the base model. The highlights of the phone include a 32MP front-facing camera and a dual rear camera of 12MP+2MP, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 16,999 and its highlights include a Snapdragon 660 processor, 12MP+20MP dual rear cameras, and a 20MP front camera. During the sale period, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is available for a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM model of the phone is available for Rs 12,999 after a price cut of Rs 3,000.

Oppo K3

The Oppo K3 has just launched in India for a starting price of Rs 16,990. The phone carries a full-screen FHD+ AMOLED display with a popup-up selfie camera, 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the newly launched device can be bought for Rs 1,000 cashback offer via Amazon Pay.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Nokia 6.1 Plus is available for Rs 10,999. The device was launched last year and it received a price cut later to bring its effective price down to Rs 16,999. The highlights of Nokia 6.1 Plus include Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera and a notched FHD+ display.

Honor Play

Honor Play is available at a new discounted price during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The gaming smartphone powered by the Kirin 970 processor is available for Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. Other highlights of the Honor Play, apart from Kirin 970 processor, include a 16MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, 16MP selfie camera, and 3,750mAh battery.