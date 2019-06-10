Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals and discounts on OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, Mi A2, and more

Amazon is once again hosting the Fab Phones Fest sale on its India website starting today. The smartphone-only sale will be active from June 10 to June 13, during which phones like OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Honor Play, OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and more will be on a discount. The e-commerce portal is also providing exchange offers on a number of smartphones, which in some case can be clubbed together with the existing discount.

We are listing the best deals you can find on the Amazon during Fab Phones Fest. The list not only includes mid-range and budget smartphones but also the newly launched premium smartphones too.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are available on Amazon with an instant discount as much as Rs 2,000. The newly launched OnePlus devices can be bought at a discount of Rs 1,500 when the payment is made using SBI Debit Card and the discount amount is Rs 2,000 with the SBI Credit Card. Notably, the instant discount is not available at the SBI Rupay Cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung flagship device Galaxy S10 is available on a discount during the Amazon sale. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 66,900 for the 8GB/128GB version with the highest storage variant of 8GB/512GB going as high as Rs 84,900. Users can now have the smartphone for as low as Rs 61, 900. The 8GB RAM model is available for Rs 76,900. Not only this, the discount can be clubbed together with up to Rs 15,150 off on exchange and no cost EMI option as well.

OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T has been going on and off the discount ever since OnePlus 7 has been announced. During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the former OnePlus flagship is available for as low as Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The offer price is active till the stock lasts. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T with 10GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 41,999.

iPhone XR and iPhone X

During the sale period, the iPhone XR and older iPhone X are available on a discounted price. The iPhone XR 64GB is priced at Rs 58,999, which the Amazon claims to be the lowest ever price for the Apple device. The iPhone X 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 67,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Mi A2, the Xiaomi phone with stock Android is at its lowest price on the Amazon India during the Fab Phones Fest. The phone has been priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Mi A2 also comes with no cost EMI option as well as exchange offer that can be clubbed together with the sale discount.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model during the sale on Amazon. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Honor 10 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The phone also comes with no cost EMI option as well as exchange offer up to Rs 10,150.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Galaxy M20 from the online exclusive M-series of Samsung smartphones received a price cut for the sale period. The phone is available for Rs 9,990 as against its launch price of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB/32GB storage model and Rs 11,990 as against the original price of Rs 12,990 for the 4GB/64GB storage model.

Apart from these deals, phones like Vivo V15, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, iPhone 6S, Vivo Nex, Nokia 8.1, Honor Play, Huawei P30 Lite, Honor View 20, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more are on discount.