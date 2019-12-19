Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on OnePlus 7T, iPhone 11, Galaxy M-series and more

Amazon Fab Phones Fest will be active from December 19 to December 23, 2019. Amazon Fab Phones Fest will be active from December 19 to December 23, 2019.

Amazon is hosting the Fab Phones Fest on its platform starting today on December 19 to December 23, 2019, to offer deals and discounts on mobiles and accessories. During the sale, offers will be available on smartphones like Apple iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 7-series, Samsung Galaxy M-series, Vivo U-series, and Xiaomi smartphones.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will also come with no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, free screen replacement options, as well as Bank discount offers.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for the 128GB storage model. Users can also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on payments made using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. The phone sports Fluid AMOLED display, 48MP+12MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Apart from 12 months of no-cost EMI options, users can also avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 using the HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. The phone features Fluid AMOLED display, 48MP+8MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 855 processor.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is not available at a discounted price but users can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. The offer is also applicable over the MacLaren Edition. The OnePlus 7T Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 53,999 and features Fluid AMOLED display, 48MP+8MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi are not available at a discounted price but users can avail bank offers to get a discount. An instant discount of Rs 750 is applicable over the Redmi Note 8 whereas an instant discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable over the Redmi Note 8 Pro using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

Users can avail Rs 6,000 instant discount on the purchase of all storage models of Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro on payments made via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. No-cost EMI option is also available on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro on select cards as well as the offer for 6-months free screen replacement.

Samsung Galaxy M40, M30, M20, and M10

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the Galaxy M10 is available at a starting price of Rs 7,499 and the Galaxy M20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,499 for the base model. The Galaxy M30 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 whereas the Galaxy M40 is available at Rs 16,999. Samsung Galaxy M-series is also available on a discounted price.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499 and users can also avail extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The instant discount of Rs 750 is also applicable on the phone when using Axis Bank Debit or Credit Card. The Xiaomi Mi A3 sports an AMOLED display, 4,030mAh battery, and 48MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup.

