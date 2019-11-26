Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Galaxy M30 and more

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest is now live at the e-commerce portal starting today and will continue till November 29, 2019. The sale comes with deals and discounts on smartphones like the OnePlus 7T, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M30s, OnePlus 7 Pro and more as well on accessories. During the Fab Phones Fest, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI, exchange offers, damage protection cover, as well as up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Axis Bank Cards.

Advertising

Users making payment using the Axis Bank Credit Card will get 5 per cent instant discount on the final price and a 10 per cent discount on using Axis Bank Debit Card. The minimum purchase amount needs to be Rs 12,000 and the maximum discount on Credit and Debit Cards is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively. We are listing down the best deals you can get on Amazon during the Fab Phones Fest sale.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for the base model of 128GB ROM and Rs 37,999 for the 256GB ROM. Users can avail additional bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 using Axis Bank Card and Rs 500 using the HDFC Bank Debit Card.

The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 37,999 and the high-end model was priced at Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 7T features a 90Hz 6.55-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 48MP+16MP+12MP triple rear camera setup, and 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is available for a discounted price of Rs 39,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Users can avail additional discount using bank offers as well. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 48,999 and Rs 52,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM model respectively.

The OnePlus 7 Pro feature a curved 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30. The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 48MP+8MP+16MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 42,900, down from its original cost of Rs 49,900. Users can also save up to Rs 1,500 using bank offers on the device. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, 12MP+7MP dual rear cameras, Face ID, A12 Bionic chip, and wireless charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the base model of 3GB/32GB. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 14,999 and it features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display, Exynos 7904 processor, 13MP+5MP+5MP triple rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery. The additional bank discount is also applicable to the Galaxy M30.

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 was launched for a starting price of Rs 8,990 but during the sale, users can avail up to 10 per cent instant discount on the phone using bank offers as well as additional Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance. The phone sports a 6.3-inch HD+ IPS display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo U20

During the Fab Phones Fest, the Vivo U20 will go on sale for the first time on November 28, 2019, at 12 noon. It is priced at Rs 11,990 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 11,990 for the 6GB+64GB model but users can avail extra Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders. The Vivo U20 features a Snapdragon 675 processor, triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are not available at discount but during the Fab Phones Fest, users can avail the bank offers to get a discount on the two devices. Both the Axis Bank and HDFC Bank offers are valid on both phones. The normal selling price of Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 8 features Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64MP quad-rear camera setup, MediaTek G90T processor, and 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Honor 20

The Honor 20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The phone was launched for Rs 32,999 earlier this year. The phone features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, 48MP+16MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup, 32MP front camera, Kirin 980 processor, and 3750mAh battery.