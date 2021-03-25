Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale offers: Discounts on Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung and Apple

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale is offering discounts on popular phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and others. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI options as well exchange offers to make a deal sweeter. To make it easier for you, we have made a list of the best smartphone deals available on the site.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T is currently available at its lowest price. Amazon’s latest Fab Phones Fest sale is offering the OnePlus 8T 5G at an effective price of Rs 40,499. You will get this price once you apply the discount coupon available on the site. Buyers can also exchange an older phone and get an additional discount of up to Rs 13,500 on OnePlus 8T. There is also a 10 percent additional discount on ICICI credit cards. All this suggests that you can buy the OnePLus 8T for less than Rs 35,000 if you avail the discount offers.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Apart from Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is also selling for Rs 22,999. If you apply the discount coupon of Rs 1,250, then you will be able to buy this mid-range phone for Rs 21,749. You can also save up to Rs 13,500 by exchanging your old phone. It should be noted that the discount coupons are available for all the users.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. It was originally launched in India for Rs 38,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,500. For the mentioned price, you will be getting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, flagship Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB RAM +128GB storage, a triple rear camera setup, a 4500mAh battery and a 32MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is listed on Amazon for Rs 71,900 (black colour model), down from Rs 79,900. There is an HDFC bank card offer of up to Rs 6,000. If you avail it, then you will be able to purchase the iPhone 12 mini at an effective price of Rs 65,900. During Amazon Fab Phone Fest, the company is also offering up to Rs 13,500 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. This further means that customers can get the new iPhone 12 mini for less than Rs 60,000 in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 smartphone can also be purchased for Rs 44,999, down from Rs 54,999. Amazon is giving a Rs 10,000 discount coupon, which you can apply to buy the device at the mentioned price. Do note that this offer is only available on the 256GB storage model. As for the specifications, the premium phone packs a 108MP quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, fast charging and more.

Redmi 9 Prime

If you are looking for a budget phone, then you can buy the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone. It is available for as low as Rs 9,499. The same device was previously listed on Amazon for Rs 10,499. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, a 5,020mAh battery, a FHD+ display and more. Those planning to buy the Vivo V20 smartphone, can get it for Rs 22,990 on Amazon.

Besides, those who buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be able to buy the company’s Galaxy Buds+ at a discounted price of Rs 1,990 (MRP Rs 8,990). There is also an additional cashback offer of up to Rs 4,000 on debit and credit cards. This offer will remain valid until March 31 on Samsung’s own estore.