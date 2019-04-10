Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Deals and discounts on OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, Realme U1 and more

Toggle Menu Sections
Amazon's Fab Phone Fest sale will go live tomorrow from April 11 to April 13 offering deals and discounts on devices like OnePlus 6T, iPhone X and Realme U1.

Amazon is hosting Fab Phone Fest on its portal from April 11 to April 13, 2019. During the sale period, smartphones from Honor, Vivo, Oppo, and Apple will be on discounted prices including the devices like OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Honor Play, iPhone X and more. Users can also avail a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMI.

Amazon has revealed the discount on the OnePlus 6T and a number of Honor phones. However, it has not revealed the discount offered on other smartphones. The website has attached the “lowest price ever” tag on Vivo Y83 Pro and iPhone XR along with “first time on discount” tag on the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T is listed for Rs 33,499, down Rs 4,500 from its original price of Rs 37,999. The discount amount also includes Rs 1,500 HDFC card discount.

Notably, the OnePlus flagship received a permanent price cut in China leading to speculations of an imminent OnePlus 7 launch. To recall, OnePlus 6T was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.

During the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, the iPhone X and iPhone XR will be available at a discount. While the discount amount has not been revealed, the website mentions that there will be an option for no-cost EMI on the phone. As of now, Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are available with Rs 12,000 cashback offer on Paytm.

The Honor Play is listed for Rs 13,999, Honor 8X is listed for Rs 12,999, Honor 8C is listed for Rs 8,999 and Honor 7C is listed for Rs 8,499.

Apart from these, Realme U1, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro will also be on discount. Devices like Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Y9, and Nokia 8.1 will also be available on discount during the sale period.

