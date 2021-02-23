Amazon Fab Phone Fest begins: Up to Rs 17,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S21+ and more

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale 2021 has begun and the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 17,000 discount on popular phones. The five-day Amazon sale includes exchange offers, discount coupons, no-cost EMI plans and bank offers. The sale will continue until February 25, and you will see discounts on phones from brands like OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Realme.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power price in India is slashed by Rs 500 and it is available for Rs 10,499. It was previously available for Rs 10,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also up to Rs 9,950 off on the exchange of your old device and a 10 percent instant discount on Kotak bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Must Read | Redmi 9 Power review: The budget phone with extra battery life

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

During Amazon Fab Phone Fest, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available with Rs 10,000 Amazon discount coupon and a Rs 7,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI, and debit EMI. Customers also get up to Rs 12,400 off in exchange for an old smartphone. As the price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starts from Rs 81,999, you will be able to get this 5G phone for less than Rs 60,000 if you avail all the mentioned offers. The Galaxy S21 Plus is a fairly new flagship phone of Samsung and you are getting a great discount on this right now.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

In 2021, if you are looking for a 5G phone, then you can buy OnePlus 8 Pro. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999, down from Rs 54,999. You will get the mentioned price when you apply the Rs 4,000 discount coupon listed on Amazon. Additionally, there is also a Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI transaction. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 5,000 on OnePlus 8 Pro.

Must Read | OnePlus 8 Pro review: Loaded with extras you will love

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T is yet another 5G phone, which you can buy for Rs 36,999 after applying a Rs 3,000 Amazon discount coupon and availing Rs 3,000 instant bank discount offer. The latter is valid on SBI bank credit card and credit EMI transactions. It was originally launched in India for Rs 42,999. So, if you have been waiting for a good smartphone deal on a 5G OnePlus phone, then this is probably the best time.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51, which was launched in India for Rs 24,999, is listed on the Amazon site for Rs 22,999. There is also an additional discount of Rs 1,250 in form of Amazon discount coupon, which brings down the price to Rs 21,749. The mid-range device offers a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy M51 review: A satisfying phone

iPhone 12 mini

In case you missed all the previous sales giving a big discount on iPhone 12 mini, then you still have time to buy this iPhone at a discounted price. The iPhone 12 mini was launched in India for Rs 69,990 and it is currently available for Rs 64,990. For the mentioned price, Amazon is giving 64GB storage variant.

Must Read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: For those who want a smaller iPhone

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro, which is typically available for Rs 1,06,600 is currently selling for Rs 82,900 on Amazon. For the same price, one will get 64GB storage variant. iPhone 11 Pro buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options. The site is also showing up to Rs 12,400 discount on exchange of your existing phone.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro can be bought for Rs 35,990, which is the original price of the phone. But, you can get a 10 percent instant discount on Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, a good set of cameras, 65W fast charger, 64M quad rear camera setup and more.