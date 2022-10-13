Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best offers on 5G ready phones from OnePlus to Redmi

As part of the Great Indian Festival, Amazon recently started the ‘Extra Happiness Upgrade Days ‘ sale in India. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on various items. Citi bank, Axis bank and ICICI bank cardholders will be able to avail additional discounts of ten per cent up to Rs 7,750 on select smartphones. Now, let us take a look at some of the best deals on 5G phones you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale.

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T starts from Rs 49,999 and comes with Rs 4000 instant discount offer for those with ICICI Bank credit cards. This means you can get it for Rs 45,999 if you can apply the bank offer. Amazon is offering up to Rs 17,600 off on exchange if you trade an older device, which can ensure a further price drop.

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen that is backed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Running on Android 12 out of the box, the phone offers up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a triple amera setup that comprises of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. All of this is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging.

Samsung S20 FE

The Samsung S20 FE features the Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. The phone is upgradable to OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 29,990, which is a step discount from its original price of Rs 55,999 back in 2021. And while this phone might be nearly two years old, it did offer good performance and specifications and remains a solid option. When it comes to bank offers, the phone will get an additional discount of Rs 1,750 for those with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Redmi K50i

The Redmi K50i is a budget powerhouse, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It comes with a 6.6-inch 144Hz LCD display and runs on MIUI 13 based on Android out of the box. Offering up to 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the phone comes with a great triple camera with a 64MP primary lens backed by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The Redmi K50i starts from Rs 24,999 and there is an instant discount coupon of Rs 1,000 as well, which will bring the price down to Rs 23,999. The phone launched at Rs 25,999. Amazon is also offering Rs 3000 instant discount for those with ICICI Bank credit cards.

iQOO Neo 6

The iQOO Neo 6 is one of the best value-for-money phones you can buy right now. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, the phone sports a 6.62-inch 120Hz HDR10+ E4 AMOLED screen. Running on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 starts from Rs 27,999. The phone launched at Rs 29,999. The ICICI credit card bank offer on this is limited to a discount of Rs 750 only.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro features a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Running on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone has 128GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Similar to other phones in the price segment, it has a triple camera setup that is backed by a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone starts from 16,649 using the included Rs 1,350 coupon.