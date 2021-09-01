Amazon Echo gets new ‘Adaptive Volume’ feature to make Alexa speak louder

There are times when one is not able to understand what Alexa is saying or the smart speaker doesn’t understand the command because of the noisy environment. It seems that Amazon has a solution to this. The e-commerce giant has added a new ‘Adaptive Volume’ feature to its Echo smart speakers, as per a report by The Verge.

With this feature, users might be able to hear what Alexa is saying even when everyone else is being too loud or when someone is playing music on another device. Users can activate the ‘Adaptive Volume’ feature by just saying “Alexa, turn on Adaptive Volume.”

But, the company hasn’t revealed whether Alexa will become quieter if there is no noise in the background. Users can manually reduce the volume of the speaker or can also enable the Whisper Mode. But, the latter will only work when if one talks to Alexa quietly.

One can activate this mode by just asking Alexa to “turn on whisper mode.” Once enabled, a user can talk to Alexa in a low tone, and the digital assistant will whisper its response.

This feature is available for use in India, but the new ‘Adaptive Volume’ feature is currently accessible to only US customers. Amazon hasn’t revealed when it plans to roll out this feature for everyone.

Amazon just recently announced the availability of India’s first celebrity voice feature on Alexa. Users can choose to listen to Amitabh Bachchan’s voice instead of Alexa. The feature is available on Amazon Echo devices; however, it is not available for free and users will have to spend Rs 149 for one year.

Those who are interested just need to say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to start the purchase and users can then interact with his voice using the wake word ‘Amit ji.’

Users can hear stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. One can interact with him in both Hindi and English language.