Discounts on Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home Mini: But which one should you buy?

Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Prime Day sale have seen massive discounts on smart speakers by Amazon and Google. In fact, Google Home and Amazon Echo are currently among the best deals on the e-commerce platforms. Google Home Mini and its rival Amazon Echo Dot are up for grabs at Rs 2,999 each. The two devices were launched at Rs 4,499. While the offers are tempting indeed, let us take a look at the differences between the two before you choose to hand over your money to either an Amazon or a Google.

Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: How to activate, what is the difference

Google Home Mini ships with Google Assistant and people need to use the command, “Ok Google” to activate the devices for every query. The home speaker arrived after Amazon Echo devices in India, which means the Assistant still has some catching up to do compared to Alexa while pulling out local content. Alexa is Amazon’s voice-assistant that powers the Echo Dot.

Google Assistant is more search based, while Alexa is more skill based. Simply put, queries can be searched for on Mini as one would search on the phone. Alexa is skill based or what developers have created for it to work on. Early days of Artificial Intelligence, one can say. In India, there are 12,000 skills enabled, which can be as specific as figuring out when sunset will happen in a certain part of the country or searching for a particular song.

Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Design

Google Home Mini’s small, hockey-puck-size design, which we observed in our review is attractive. It sports a fabric-covered cushion on the top and matte finish at the bottom. The top of the device is touch-enabled. Echo Dot has a compact cylindrical design with physical buttons on top. Both the speakers are compact and easily fit into your palm. While Amazon Echo Dot is available in black and white colour options, the Home Mini can be picked up in chalk, charcoal, and coral colour variants. In the end, it all boils down to personal preference. Neither design will disappoint you.

Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: What all can they do?

Both, Google Home Mini and Echo Dot let users perform several tasks using voice commands. This includes playing songs, weather updates, keeping a track of one’s schedule, control lights, etc at home, and more. Of course, the Dot comes with more third-party integration that have not been enabled on the Google Home Mini just yet. For instance, one can request a cab from Ola, order food from Zomato or book services on UrbanClap, and more.

In addition, users can make calls, check news, set alarms, and connect the home speakers to external speakers or headphones. Amazon Echo Dot integrations with third-party music streaming services include Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, and TuneIn. Google Home Mini works with Google Play Music, Gaana and Saavn. Google Home Mini and Echo Dot also allow to remotely control home devices from Philips, Syska, TP-Link and Oakter, Nest, and Wemo, among others.

Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which one should you buy?

There is no clear winner here, but currently the Amazon Echo Dot is marginally ahead in terms of overall functionality and integration with services. But Google being Google, won’t take too long to catch up. It’s early days for both the devices and expect some clumsiness from either. While that can be occasionally frustrating, that’s the fun part too. But one thing’s for sure, both these devices will get more and more smarter as time passes, and spending Rs 2999 on either would not be a bad investment at all.

