Amazon Christmas sale 2020: Deals on phones, laptops and more

Amazon is back with the festive sale. The e-commerce giant is hosting a Christmas sale, which is already live on Amazon India’s website. Amazon claims to be offering a 40 percent discount on smartphones and 30 per cent off on laptops. But, it seems that the company isn’t offering discounts on most of the devices as they are listed on the site with the old prices. Let’s take a look at the current deals available on phones, laptops, Smart TVs and more.

The Samsung M51 can be purchased for Rs 22,999, down from Rs 24,999. It is listed with up to Rs 10,650 exchange discount offer. The mid-range device has a 7,000mAh battery, a 64MP rear primary camera, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, and more. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is still listed for Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device might still be available at the same old price, Amazon is at least offering up to Rs 11,650 discount on exchange of an old phone. So if your current device is in proper working condition and is not very old, then you can get a good discount on the purchase of the new device if you avail exchange offer.

Those planning to buy the OnePlus 8T, can buy the device for Rs 42,999, which is the original price. While Amazon is not offering any discount on this handset, it is giving flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI transactions. There is just Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC bank debit card. You do get up to Rs 10,650 off on exchange.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of OnePlus Nord is still available for Rs 27,999. The e-commerce giant is giving a flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. There is also up to 10,650 off on exchange. The Redmi 9 Prime is being sold for Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

As for the laptops, the 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming (DK0268TX) laptop is selling for Rs 63,990. For the same price, you will get Core i5 processor, 8GB + 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

The Dell G3 3500 gaming laptop with 15.6-inch 120Hz FHD display will cost you Rs 72,990. This price is for 8GB RAM + 1TB SSD, 10th Gen i5 processor, and Windows 10. You also get a discrete NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics card.

The 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 laptop is priced at 74,990. The touchscreen device comes with an FHD 14-inch screen, 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB + 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home and MS Office. Amazon is offering exchange offers on all of these laptops, but there are no bank offers listed on the site at the time of writing this article.

