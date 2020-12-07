Amazon brings Watch Party feature to Prime Video in India: How to use

Amazon Watch Party is now available for Prime Video users in India as well.

Amazon has added its Prime Video Watch Party feature for India, which will let users enjoy a native social viewing experience while watching shows on the platform. The feature is already available in the United States and Amazon is now bringing it to Prime Video in India. The Watch Party feature is currently available on desktop and is free for all Prime members at no additional cost to their membership. It is only available on web browsers.

The feature allows synchronised playback of content, and there is a chat feature which allows the members of the party to communicate with each other. Amazon’s Watch Party for Prime Video does not work on the Android or iOS apps for the service. Nor does it work on the Fire TV Stick. Amazon also says the feature does not work on Internet Explorer or Safari browsers.

Amazon allows a maximum of 100 members in a Watch Party session. Further, each member must have an Amazon Prime membership to join the party. Amazon Prime Membership in India starts at Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Amazon is not the only player to offer features with ‘Watch Party’ for a social viewing experience. Facebook already offers something similar on its platform. Then there are third-party services like Teleparty, previously called Netflixparty, which offer a similar experience for services like Netflix, Disney, Hulu and HBO.

Here’s how you can start a Watch Party on Amazon Prime Video

First open Amazon Prime Video on a supported web browser. Next search for the series or movie title for which you wish to host a Watch Party.

You should see a Watch Party icon on the screen for the show or the movie. The icon is visible in the episode list for TV shows. It shows up below each individual episode.

Enter the name you would like to use for yourself, while chatting during the Watch Party. Once you have chosen the name, just tap on the Create your Watch Party button which is available below.

Amazon will create the Watch Party link. You can then invite upto 100 people for the session by sharing the link.

Your friends can join by clicking on the link. Once everyone is on board, start the Watch Party and enjoy. Remember the host has to end the Watch Party. Hosts can limit access only by ending the Watch Party, according to Amazon.

