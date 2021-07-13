Amazon ‘Back to College’ sale goes live: Check out deals on laptops and more

Amazon has announced the launch of a ‘Back to College’ sale, which is already live. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on various products, including laptops, PCs, speakers, printers, headphones, and more. The sale will continue until July 31. Heres’s a look at some of the deals available on Amazon.in.

Amazon is selling the HP Pavilion Core i5 11th Gen laptop for 66,990. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 19,100 discount on the exchange of an old laptop. Do note that this discount offer will depend on the model you exchange with Amazon. If you have a very old laptop with a Core i3 processor, then you will get a very less (exchange) discount.

This HP Pavilion laptop is available in 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD option. It ships with Windows 10 and MS Office 2019. It weighs about 1.41kg and comes with support for fast charging and a fingerprint reader. Users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 as well.

HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop is listed on Amazon for Rs 41,990. You can also avail an additional discount of Rs 451 on this product by ticking on the coupon button. The laptop comes with a built-in Alexa, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It has a 14-inch FHD screen. It also comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. With this product, you can also upgrade to Windows 11.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop is also on sale, which comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office Home and Student 2019. It features a fingerprint reader, a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, and Dolby Audio speakers. Like other laptops, with this one too you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop is available for Rs 66,990.

Also Read | Amazon to use radar sensors to monitor consumers’ sleeping patterns

The Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light Core i3-1005G1 laptop can be bought for Rs 39,190. For the price, you get 4GB RAM, and 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It has a 14-inch FHD anti-glare LED backlight narrow border WVA display. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Amazon is also selling Sony’s WI-C200 wireless in-ear headphones for Rs 1,799. The in-ear headphones will deliver up to 15 hours of playback, as per the company. It even comes with an upgraded quick charge function.

The HP DeskJet 2138 is also on sale and Amazon is selling it for Rs 5,498. This a colour printer, which has copy and scan capabilities too. Lastly, Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo can be purchased for Rs 1,295.