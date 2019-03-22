Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone 8, and more

Amazon India is hosting its Apple Fest sale with discounts and deals on iPhone as well as iPad, Watch and MacBook. The seven-day sale will end on March 28. As part of deals, the e-commerce site will be offering ICICI Bank credit or debit card customers five per cent instant discount on converting the purchases to EMIs. All the devices are available with no-cost EMI schemes.

Advertising

The latest Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max models, that have a starting price of Rs 99,900, will be available on discounts during the sale. Apple iPhone Xs gets Rs 8,410 discount and the price will start from Rs 91,490. A discount of Rs 5,000 will be offered on the iPhone Xs Max, which will be available starting from Rs 1,04,900. The iPhone XR will be available starting at Rs 67,999.

Apple iPhone X, which was launched in 2017 starting Rs 91,900, will be up for a discounted price of Rs 73,999 during the sale. In addition, iPhone X buyers can avail an additional exchange benefit of up to Rs 11,450.

The iPhone X at Rs 73,999 is a good deal, considering that it is mostly similar in specifications to the new iPhone Xs and costs much lower.

Advertising

Also Read: Apple is said to sign up Vox site for news subscription service

Apple iPhone 6S will be made available starting at Rs 27,999, down from 28,999. The iPhone 7 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 37,999, whereas, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available starting at Rs 57,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively.

Apple iPad models are up for deals as well. The 9.7-inch iPad is available at Rs 24,990, the 10.5-inch at Rs 47,990 respectively. The 11-inch iPad Pro with Face ID can be bought at a price of Rs 71,000.

Also Read: Apple AirPods 2 launched with longer battery life, wireless charging case

Apple Watch series 3 is available with a discount of 4,009 at Rs 23,990. Apple Watch series 4 GPS only variant can be bought at Rs 40,900, whereas the LTE variant is available at Rs 49,900.

The 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro without touch bar is available Rs 1,04,900, whereas, the model with touch bar and 256GB SSD is available at Rs 1,49,900. The new 13-inch Retina MacBook Air is up for purchase at Rs 1,05,990.

Also Read: Apple updates iMac with faster Intel processors, AMD graphics

During the sale, Amazon will also be offering discounts on various Apple accessories like cases, Apple Pencil, Apple Beats Solo 3 and more. The Apple Beats Solo 3 headphones, which will be available at Rs 18,499.