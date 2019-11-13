Amazon Apple Days sale, Oppo Fantastic Days now live: All the offers and discounts to note

Amazon has announced that it will be holding two sales, Apple Days and Oppo Fantastic Days. The Oppo sale will go on till November 15, whereas, the Apple sale will be live till November 17. During the sales, the company will be offering consumers offers on smartphones, smartwatches, accessories, laptops and tablets.

Within the Apple Days sale, apart from the direct discounts, the HDFC Bank customers will be offered a Rs 7,000 instant discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, whereas, an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11.

Apple will be offering customers up to Rs 23,000 off on the latest iPhones. The iPhone XR will be made available at Rs 42,990 with an additional exchange discount of Rs 7,450. The new iPad 7th Gen variant will be made available starting at Rs 29,900, with an additional Rs 3,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank customers.

The latest Apple Watch Series 5 will start at Rs 40,990. HDFC Bank customers will be offered an instant discount of Rs 4,000. The company will also be offering consumers deals on other products like laptops and accessories.

During the Oppo Fantastic Days sale, customers will be offered the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition at Rs 39,990 along with a no-cost EMI offer. The Reno 2 will be made available 36,990 with additional Rs 3,500 off on exchange. The Reno 2F will have an additional exchange offer of Rs 2,500.

The Reno 2Z and the Oppo A9 2020 will be made available with Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange. The Oppo A5 2020 will get Rs 2,000 extra on exchange.