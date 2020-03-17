Apple Days sale on Amazon; discount on iPhone 11, XR, Apple Watch and more

iPhone XR 128GB variant is currently available at Rs 50,900, down from its usual selling price of Rs 54,900. iPhone XR 128GB variant is currently available at Rs 50,900, down from its usual selling price of Rs 54,900.

Amazon is currently running its Apple Days sale, under which it is offering customers a number of deals and discounts on Apple products until March 21. The company is offering deals on products like iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more. Apart from discounts, the company is also offering customers additional discounts on purchasing via HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

During the sale, the iPhone XS Max 64GB is available at Rs 69,900, which is the usual selling price for the device. However, the company is offering Prime members a discount of Rs 2,000, bringing down the price to Rs 67,900. Whereas, the 512GB variant of the iPhone Xs is currently available at Rs 79,900, down from its usual price of Rs 97,900. Prime members will get a discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the price down to Rs 76,900.

iPhone XR 128GB variant is currently available at Rs 50,900, down from its usual selling price of Rs 54,900. And the 64GB variant is available at Rs 48,900. iPhone 11 is available at its regular price of Rs 64,900, but HDFC Credit and Debit card customers can get it for Rs 58,900.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is currently available at a starting price of Rs 66,890. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 1,03,900. The 10.2-inch iPad with Retina display is available at a starting price of Rs 29,900, the 10.5-inch iPad Air is available at Rs 54,777 and the iPad mini is available at a starting price of Rs 45,477. HDFC credit and debit card holders can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on all iPad models during the sale.

Customers purchasing any MacBook model during the sale with an HDFC bank credit or debit card will also be offered an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on their purchase.

Lastly, the Apple Watch Series 3 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 20,900.

