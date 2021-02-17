Amazon Apple Days Sale ends tonight: Check out offers you can still grab

Amazon’s Apple Days Sale will end at midnight tonight. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, then this is probably the best time to get it as the e-commerce giant is giving big discounts on popular iPhone models, including iPhone 12 mini. Amazon is also offering a discount on bank cards to sweeten the deal. Read on to know more about the latest iPhone 12 deals.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is available at an effective price of Rs 58,490 via Amazon. The device is currently listed with a starting price of Rs 64,490. Those paying using HDFC Bank credit card can avail a discount of Rs 6,000, which brings down the price of iPhone 12 mini to Rs 58,490. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 69,490. It is being sold in five colours, including White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT) RED. There is also up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer on this device.

Must Read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: For those who want a smaller iPhone

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 is fairly expensive and is available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 79,649. The good news is you get it for Rs 73,649 with HDFC bank credit card as there is an instant discount of Rs 6,000. The HDFC bank debit card users will only be able to avail Rs 1,500 discount. The exchange offer on this device is similar to the iPhone 12 mini.

Must Read | Apple iPhone 12 review: A retro homage to the classic iPhone 4

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhones and is currently selling for Rs 51,999. This price is for the 64GB storage model. You don’t get a big bank card discount here. Amazon is running a Standard Chartered bank card offer, which is giving up to Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the iPhone 11. There is also a Rs 1,500 discount for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. You do get up to Rs 12,400 discount on exchange of your old smartphone.

iPhone XR

Amazon is currently only selling the 256GB model of iPhone XR. The 64GB and 128GB models were not available on Amazon at the time of publishing. The top-end model will cost you Rs 68,137. One can avail up to 12,400 discount offer available on the exchange of your current device. Customers can visit Flipkart for a better deal. The iPhone XR is listed on the site for Rs 43,999, which is the price for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 48,999.