Amazon announces offers for books, eBooks, Kindle eReaders and more

On the occasion of World Book Day 2022, Amazon has announced offers for all readers out there across books, eBooks and eBook readers on the platform. The offers will be live from April 23 to April 25 and will cover a wide variety of products.

Amazon is also offering 10 Kindle eBooks for free, sourced from across the globe and translated into English. This year, the collection also features ‘The Other Man’ by Farhad J. Dadyburjor.

Customers can also get up to 70 per cent on eBooks and up to 40 per cent on books across genres. Prime members can also enjoy a 3 month subscription of Kindle Unlimited at just Rs 99. This gives them access to Rs 20 lakh+ eBooks. As a part of Prime reading, Prime members also get access to hundreds of popular eBooks at no additional cost.

Customers can also avail 30 days free trial for Audible which gives them their first audiobook for free along with unlimited access to the Plus Catalogue. Prime members can enjoy an additional free audiobook during the 30-day trial membership.

Kindle Readers

Amazon is also offering the entire range of Kindle readers at discounted prices. This includes the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 300 PPI glare-free display, built-in adjustable warm light while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with increased storage, auto-adjusting front light and wireless charging. The two readers will be available at Rs 11,299 and Rs 15,499 respectively.