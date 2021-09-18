scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Must Read

Amazon announces ‘Mega Music Fest’: Check out deals on audio products

Amazon is offering deals on a wide range of audio products during its latest 'Mega Music Fest.'

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 18, 2021 7:46:48 pm
Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones

Amazon India has announced a ‘Mega Music Fest’ for music enthusiasts. The platform is offering deals on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars and more. The sale includes products from brands such as boAt, Sony, JBL, Casio and more. The fest is already live and will continue until September 20.

The company is offering the· boAt Airdopes 441 wireless earphones for Rs 1,999 in India. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 25 hours with the charging case. The Airdopes 441 comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0, digital assistant, IPX7 rating and more.

Also Read |iPhone 12 is available at its cheapest price yet, gets a discount of Rs 15,901

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is also on the sale and is available on Amazon for Rs 12,990. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is a truly wireless headset and it is equipped with Sony’s proprietary QN1e noise-cancelling processor. The headset promises up to eight hours of battery life per single charge. Sony claims that 10 min charge with the carrying case can provide 90 minutes of playback time.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The brand claims that one will get 8 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. The earbuds are IPX42 rated, which means they are water-resistant. They offer support for wireless charging with Qi technology.

Those who are looking for a soundbar can check out the boAt Aavante Bar 1800. This is a 120 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth soundbar, which is selling for Rs 7,999 on Amazon.

The· Infinity Sonic B200WL soundbar can be purchased for Rs 8,999 during Amazon’s ‘Mega Music Fest’ sale. It comes with a range of sound output options, including Aux, USB and optical input. Users also get dedicated bass boosting controls, as per the company. There are three different equalizer modes for movies, music and news.

The Infinity Hardrock 210 speaker is priced at Rs 4,999. This is a 2.1 channel multimedia speaker with 100W output. One can connect this to a TV, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or any Bluetooth device. The wooden cabinet subwoofer has three inbuilt modes for movies, gaming, and music. One will be able to operate the speaker with an IR remote.

The Sennheiser CX 120BT neckband earphones are listed for Rs 1,990, whereas the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones currently available for Rs 26,990. There are other audio products as well on sale, so you can check out the e-commerce site for the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 18: Latest News

Advertisement