Amazon announces ‘Mega Music Fest’: Check out deals on audio products

Amazon India has announced a ‘Mega Music Fest’ for music enthusiasts. The platform is offering deals on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars and more. The sale includes products from brands such as boAt, Sony, JBL, Casio and more. The fest is already live and will continue until September 20.

The company is offering the· boAt Airdopes 441 wireless earphones for Rs 1,999 in India. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 25 hours with the charging case. The Airdopes 441 comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0, digital assistant, IPX7 rating and more.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is also on the sale and is available on Amazon for Rs 12,990. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is a truly wireless headset and it is equipped with Sony’s proprietary QN1e noise-cancelling processor. The headset promises up to eight hours of battery life per single charge. Sony claims that 10 min charge with the carrying case can provide 90 minutes of playback time.

The brand claims that one will get 8 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. The earbuds are IPX42 rated, which means they are water-resistant. They offer support for wireless charging with Qi technology.

Those who are looking for a soundbar can check out the boAt Aavante Bar 1800. This is a 120 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth soundbar, which is selling for Rs 7,999 on Amazon.

The· Infinity Sonic B200WL soundbar can be purchased for Rs 8,999 during Amazon’s ‘Mega Music Fest’ sale. It comes with a range of sound output options, including Aux, USB and optical input. Users also get dedicated bass boosting controls, as per the company. There are three different equalizer modes for movies, music and news.

The Infinity Hardrock 210 speaker is priced at Rs 4,999. This is a 2.1 channel multimedia speaker with 100W output. One can connect this to a TV, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or any Bluetooth device. The wooden cabinet subwoofer has three inbuilt modes for movies, gaming, and music. One will be able to operate the speaker with an IR remote.

The Sennheiser CX 120BT neckband earphones are listed for Rs 1,990, whereas the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones currently available for Rs 26,990. There are other audio products as well on sale, so you can check out the e-commerce site for the same.