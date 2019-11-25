Amazon and OnePlus 5th anniversary offers: OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro get massive discount

Amazon India and OnePlus have announced their 5th anniversary celebration offers, which brings discounts to popular OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro are both listed at a discounted priced on Amazon India as part of the 5th Anniversary Celebration. The sale is valid from November 25 to December 2. There are discount offers on the OnePlus TV as well. Here are the details.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro at discounted prices

The older OnePlus 7 Pro has got a price discount on Amazon India and will be available for Rs 39,999 down from the Rs 44,999 price for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone original launched at Rs 48,999, but after the 7T series launched, the price was slashed to Rs 44,999. The 8GB RAM option for OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 42,999 as part of the sale. The phone launched at Rs 52,999 original.

The newer OnePlus 7T now has a starting price of Rs 34,999 down from the original MRP of Rs 37,999. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, this one also comes with a triple camera at the back, 90 Hz refresh rate display, but it has the newer Snapdragon 855+ processor. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera, which is not present on the OnePlus 7T that has a regular front camera in the notch of the display.

OnePlus and HDFC Bank offer

There is also an HDFC Bank offer on the purchase of OnePlus 7 phones. Those who buy the OnePlus 7T will get flat Rs 1500 instant discount when they use an HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card or for EMI transactions.

The OnePlus 7 Pro gets a discount of Rs 2000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card owners. The OnePlus 7T Pro gets the highest discount of Rs 3,000 on purchase using HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus TV offers on Amazon India

The OnePlus TV is also listed with HDFC Bank offers on the Amazon India website. The OnePlus Q1 TV 55-inches and Q1 TV Pro are both listed as part of the offers. The price of the Q1 TV is showing as Rs 69,899, while the Q1 TV Pro which has a SoundBar at the bottom has a price of Rs 99,899. The OnePlus TV series is eligible for a maximum of Rs 5000 discount as part of the HDFC Bank offers.

OnePlus Q1 TV buyers will get Rs 4000 instant discount if they use the HDFC Bank Credit/Debit card and for EMI transactions. Those who buy the Q1 Pro TV get Rs 5000 instant discount for the same.