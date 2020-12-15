Using an Amazon Echo device? Now Alexa can translate in upto Hindi in real-time

Amazon Echo devices will now be able to do live translation in six languages (Express File Photo)

Amazon Alexa voice-assistant will now be able to translate six languages on Echo devices. Users will be able to translate between two languages in real-time using the Alexa voice assistant using the smart speakers. As of now, the six languages supported are Brazilian, Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Italian and Spanish. Support for more languages is also expected in the future.

According to Amazon, the feature is currently active on Echo devices that have locale settings set to English (US). In order to start a live translation session, all you need to say is “Alexa, translate Spanish” and speak after the beep to start translating it into either of the two languages (including English).

The feature is not just limited to Echo smart speakers, but Echo Show devices as well. The Echo show has an additional feature in which it provides users with the on-screen transcription of the translation.

So far, this feature is only available on Echo devices and not Fire Stick which also has Alexa voice assistant control. Also, users can also enable live translation on Echo Auto while driving around in their car.

The live translation feature is already available on Google Home smart speakers, a few Google-assistant enabled smart speakers and all smart displays using the Interpreter mode. This means that Alexa smart speakers are a little late to the party to feature live translation.

There is no word about the availability of this feature for Echo devices across countries but it is expected to be included in the latest firmware update.

