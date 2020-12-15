scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Top news

Using an Amazon Echo device? Now Alexa can translate in upto Hindi in real-time

The feature is not just limited to Echo smart speakers but Echo Show devices as well. The Echo show has an additional feature in which it provides user with the on-screen transcription of of the translation. 

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 15, 2020 5:26:28 pm
Amazon Echo Input portable, Amazon Echo Input portable review, Amazon Echo Input portable price, Amazon Echo Input portable specifications, Amazon Echo Input portable features, Amazon Echo InputAmazon Echo devices will now be able to do live translation in six languages (Express File Photo)

Amazon Alexa voice-assistant will now be able to translate six languages on Echo devices. Users will be able to translate between two languages in real-time using the Alexa voice assistant using the smart speakers. As of now, the six languages supported are Brazilian, Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Italian and Spanish. Support for more languages is also expected in the future.

According to Amazon, the feature is currently active on Echo devices that have locale settings set to English (US). In order to start a live translation session, all you need to say is “Alexa, translate Spanish” and speak after the beep to start translating it into either of the two languages (including English).

The feature is not just limited to Echo smart speakers, but Echo Show devices as well. The Echo show has an additional feature in which it provides users with the on-screen transcription of the translation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, this feature is only available on Echo devices and not Fire Stick which also has Alexa voice assistant control. Also, users can also enable live translation on Echo Auto while driving around in their car.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The live translation feature is already available on Google Home smart speakers, a few Google-assistant enabled smart speakers and all smart displays using the Interpreter mode. This means that Alexa smart speakers are a little late to the party to feature live translation.

There is no word about the availability of this feature for Echo devices across countries but it is expected to be included in the latest firmware update.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Tech launches today: Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, iFFalcon K61 4K TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement