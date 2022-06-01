Fan of Panchayat? Get Amazon Prime Video subscription with these Airtel prepaid plans

Amazon’s Prime subscription is great if you order a lot from the e-commerce platform. It offers early access to deals, faster delivery options on some products and also complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon’s own streaming platform that hosts a range of movies and TV shows like Panchayat, a tale of an engineering graduate working as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village.

Getting an Amazon Prime subscription has become a little more expensive since 2021 after Amazon hiked the price of membership from Rs 999 per year to Rs 1499 per year. However, if you’re an Airtel prepaid user, there are some prepaid plans that can get you bundled Amazon Prime benefits. This helps you save money on buying both your plan and the Amazon Prime subscription separately.

Also read | Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: A look at the most affordable unlimited plans with 1GB data per day

Here are all the Airtel prepaid plans offering a bundled Amazon Prime subscription.

Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 Airtel plan offers users 2.5GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days. Users also get unlimited calling and 100SMS per day. Additionally, the plan also bundles an Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days. So, users who recharge with this plan can use all the benefits of Amazon Prime until their plan lasts.

Rs 699 plan

The Rs 699 Airtel prepaid plan offers a bundled Amazon Prime subscription for 56 days. This plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. There is also 3GB daily data and a validity period of 56 days. Users can hence, use Amazon prime benefits as long as they have the plan active.

Rs 359 plan

With the Airtel Rs 359 plan, users get 2GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. However, the plan also comes with a bundled Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition for 28 days. This lets you use Amazon Prime Video benefits as long as the plan is active. Note that this is different from the conventional, full Amazon Prime benefits you get with the plans mentioned above.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Rs 108 plan

The Rs 108 plan is an add-on plan that can be clubbed with other prepaid plans. Offering a total of 6GB data for as long as your existing plan lasts, the plan also comes with a bundled Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 30 days.