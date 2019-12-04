Alexa, pay my electricity bill: How to pay utility, mobile bills using Alexa

Payment services like Google Pay and Paytm already allow users to pay utility, mobiles, DTH and more bills in India. Amazon now joins the team. On Monday, Amazon announced a new payment feature for Indian consumers.

Amazon has said that users will be able to pay electricity, mobile, water, broadband, DTH, and all other bills with the help of Alexa. The feature can be availed by users of Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and other devices with Alexa built-in. To pay the bills users will just need to ask Alexa to do the same.

Here’s how to pay bills using Alexa

The new Alexa feature supports payment of bills across categories like electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, DTH and more. To pay bills using Alexa users will need to have an Alexa built-in device.

All users with an Alexa powered device should have it connected to a working internet connection.

Users will then need to give commands like “Alexa, pay my mobile bill” or “Alexa, pay my electricity bill” to get the payment process started.

For existing Amazon Pay users, Alexa will automatically retrieve the due amount for bills from the registered Amazon account.

After retrieving the bill amount, Alexa will re-confirm the amount before processing the payment.

For new Amazon Pay customers, Alexa will send a link to register their bill details on the Amazon shopping app before proceeding with bill payment.

Users will then need to enter the security pin to proceed with the payment. Notably, Alexa lets users enable a voice pin on the Alexa app to make transactions more secure.

Once the pin is approved by the user via voice command, Alexa will complete the transaction using Amazon Pay.

After the transaction is completed the user will get a notification in the registered mobile number confirming the transaction.

In addition to making payments, users can also ask Alexa for the remaining balance on the Amazon Pay wallet. Users will be able to check the Amazon Pay wallet balance by simply saying: “Alexa, what’s my balance?”

Alexa also lets users top-up the Amazon Pay account. To re-fill the Amazon Pay wallet users will simply need to say, “Alexa, add ₹500 to my Amazon Pay balance” after which Alexa will send a link to the registered mobile number to complete the transaction.