Airtel introduces new Rs 179 prepaid pack with life insurance: A look at other packs and how it works

Bharti Airtel currently has two recharge plans for its prepaid customers that come with Life insurance benefits. The telecom operator first launched a Rs 279 pack with Rs 4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life and recently it unveiled the Rs 179 pack that offers Rs 2 lakh term life insurance from Bharti AXA Life. We are listing down the plan benefits as well as how the life insurance will work for the subscribers.

Airtel’s Rs 179 prepaid pack benefits

Apart from Rs 2 Lakh worth of Bharti AXA life insurance, Airtel’s Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data as well as 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days. The plan also comes with truly unlimited calling for both on-net and off-net calls.

Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid pack benefits

In addition to Rs 4 Lakh worth of HDFC life insurance, Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1.5GB data per day along with 100 daily SMS. The plan has a validity of 28 days and it also offers truly unlimited on-net and off-net calling facility.

Airtel is providing HDFC and Bharti AXA life insurance with two of its prepaid recharge plans in India. (Image: Reuters) Airtel is providing HDFC and Bharti AXA life insurance with two of its prepaid recharge plans in India. (Image: Reuters)

How does the insurance work?

Once an Airtel subscriber recharges with one of the above-mentioned recharge plans, a policy activation SMS is sent to the user, which is generated on the registered name of the customer. You can choose to fill in the address and nominee details on Airtel Thanks App or get them filled by any nearby Airtel Retailer.

In case of insured person’s death, the claim will only be given to the nominee or legal heir of the person, so it is advised to fill the nominee details as soon as you recharge with the plan.

Notably, the life insurance policy is generated for the registered SIM cardholder. There is no provision to change the name, so you should check the spelling of your name registered with Airtel.

You do not need to go through a medical test and there is no requirement of any paperwork either. However, the customer needs to be between 18 to 54 years of age.

If you wish to receive a physical copy of the policy, it will be delivered to your address once you update it on the Airtel Thanks app.

Bharti AXA and HDFC life insurance

In case you have misplaced the policy documents or simply do not want a physical document, you can visit Airtel Thanks App to get the policy details and then download the copy of the insurance policy.

In case of any problem with the insurance terms and conditions, you can contact the Life Insurance Partner. As already mentioned, the insurance with Airtel’s Rs 179 plan is provided by Bharti AXA Life whereas HDFC Life provides insurance with Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid pack.

You can contact HDFC Life at 1860-267-9999 whereas Bharti AXA Life can be contacted at 1800-102-4444.

