Airtel launches new prepaid plans with a complimentary subscription to Zee5

Apart from these plans, all of Airtel’s unlimited plans including the Rs 249 plan, Rs 698, Rs 449 and more, come with complimentary access to Zee5. (Express Photo) Apart from these plans, all of Airtel’s unlimited plans including the Rs 249 plan, Rs 698, Rs 449 and more, come with complimentary access to Zee5. (Express Photo)

Airtel has partnered with the streaming platform Zee5 to launch two new prepaid recharge packs for its customers. Under this partnership, the company provides its customers access to a complimentary Zee5 subscription along with its new Rs 289 plan and Rs 79 top-up.

Under its new Rs 289 bundle plan, the company offers its users 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Apart from all of this, the customers get access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscription for the complete duration of the plan. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Under its Rs 79 plan, users will get access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. The top-up comes with a validity of 30 days.

Both these new recharges can be purchased via the Airtel Thanks app, airtel.in and Airtel retail stores across India. To access Zee5 content, customers will have to head over to the Digital Store Section inside of the Airtel Thanks App.

Also Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Apart from these plans, all of Airtel’s unlimited plans including the Rs 249 plan, Rs 698, Rs 449 and more, come with complimentary access to Zee5. It is bundled with a number of other benefits on select plans like up to Rs 4 lakh life insurance, Prime Video subscription and more.

“With [a] massive surge in consumption of digital content on smartphones, Airtel’s new prepaid packs make it simpler for millions of customers to access rich content from ZEE5 without having to worry about managing separate subscription charges. Our users can enjoy this exclusive content offering on Airtel 4G, which has been consistently rated as India’s top mobile network for video by global experts,” said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel in a press statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd