Airtel Xstream vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Hotstar: Prices, requirements and more

Airtel announced two new streaming devices for its Xstream OTT video streaming service. There’s a new Xstream Stick and an Airtel Xstream Box 4K which will customers access to content on Xstream as well. Airtel’s Xstream, earlier known as Airtel TV is being offered free of charge to all of the com postpaid, broadband, DTH and prepaid users.

The company has also made available a premium subscription for its Airtel Xstream, which includes a catalogue of the latest TV shows, movies, videos, Live TV and catch up TV. Here’s how the Airtel Xstream service compares to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Airtel Xstream vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Hotstar: Prices

Airtel Xstream is available to all Airtel postpaid, broadband, DTH and prepaid users free of cost. The premium content is also available to postpaid, broadband and DTH users free of cost. All prepaid users with active recharges of Rs 199 or more can also access the service free of charge.

Users who do not own any of the above will be offered a 30 days trial of the service after which they will be charged Rs 999 per annum to access the service.

Netflix offers a slew of plan offerings, which range from mobile-only to 4K content. It is one of the most expensive OTT streaming services currently available in India. The plans start at Rs 199 per month, under which users get access to SD content on their mobile devices. Other than the mobile-only plan Netflix offers users three other plan options at Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799.

Under the Rs 499 per month plan, users view SD content on one screen. With the Rs 649 per month plan, users get the ability to stream HD content on two screens. Lastly, under the Rs 799 per month plan, users get access to Ultra HD content on four screens.

Amazon offers two plans to customers for its Prime Video OTT streaming service: a Rs 129 monthly plan and a Rs 999 yearly plan. The company provides users with 4K Ultra HD content without any extra cost. Other than this, when getting a Prime Video subscription, users also get free access to Amazon Music service and faster delivery on Amazon.

Hotstar currently offers two types of subscription plans: Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP. Under Hotstar Premium users get access to all of the content on the streaming platform with no viewing restrictions. With the VIP plan, subscribers get access to all of the sporting events along with Hotstar’s own content.

Hotstar only allows one user to stream content on its platform at a given time. Hotstar Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 999 per year, whereas, Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 365 per year.

Airtel Xstream vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Hotstar: Streaming resolution

Airtel Xstream does not specify the streaming resolution on its platform, even when we go into the player settings, it offers an ‘auto’ resolution, rather than letting users select a specific viewing resolution.

Netflix under its Rs 199 and Rs 499 plans offer users with access to content at 480p resolution, the Rs 649 plan offers them content at 720p resolution, whereas, under the Rs 799 plan they get access to 4K Ultra HD content.

Amazon Prime Video offers the users both full HD content and 4K Ultra HD content and doesn’t charge users anything extra to improve the streaming quality. Hotstar offers users 1080p resolution.

Airtel Xstream vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Hotstar: Where to stream

Airtel Xstream service can currently be streamed on the web, Android and iOS. The company has also made the service available on its Xstream Stick and the Xstream Box 4K, both of which are priced at Rs 3,999.

Users can access Netflix on the web, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Blu Ray players (Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic), Apple TV, Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Amazon Prime Video can also be accessed on a number of devices including the web, Android, iOS, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PlayStation and Xbox. Hotstar is currently accessible to users on the web, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

Airtel Xstream vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Hotstar: Downloads, multiple devices supported or not

Airtel Xstream doesn’t allow users to download content and watch later as of now. The company’s website doesn’t list how many devices can stream videos at a time, however, when we tried, we were able to use the service simultaneously on the web and its Android app.

Netflix lets users download content and watch later. However, the downloads expire from your device in seven days, offline viewing must be completed within 48 hours of the moment you press play. A video can be downloaded multiple times and there are no limitations to it.

Amazon Prime Video provides users with 30 days to watch the downloaded content. When the play button is pressed the user has 48 hours to complete the viewing. A video can be downloaded multiple times and there are no limitations to it.

Hotstar also lets users download content and keep it for seven days. The viewing needs to be completed within 48 hours since you start watching. It only allows users to download content only once.