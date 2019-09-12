Airtel Xstream Fibre vs Reliance Jio Fiber vs ACT Fibernet: 1Gbps plans compared

Airtel Xstream Fibre vs Jio Fiber vs ACT Fibernet Plans: Bharti Airtel has come up with its own new 1Gbps broadband plan under its new Xstream Fibre service. The announcement comes soon after the Reliance Jio Fiber broadband plans and their prices were confirmed. But Jio and Airtel are not the only players offering a max of 1GBps connectivity. Another major broadband service provider that gives consumers with 1Gbps internet plans is ACT Fibernet.

Advertising

Here is a comparison of what Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xstream Fibre and ACT Fibernet and what they provide consumers with their 1Gbps plans.

Airtel Xstream Fibre

Airtel Xstream Fibre costs Rs 3,999 per month in which the users get the ability to browse the Internet and download files at speeds of up to 1Gbps. The FUP limit is 3,333GB and after this is crossed, the speeds will come down to 1Mbps. Users will get 1,000GB of bonus data with a validity of six months in the Airtel Xstream Fibre plan.

Also Read: JioFiber effect? Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speeds launched at Rs 3,999

Advertising

Along with the high speed Internet, the company will also be providing its customers with free and unlimited landline calling to any network in India. It will also offer other benefits like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5 subscriptions. The service is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio recently launched its own broadband service named Jio Fiber. The company is offering users a number of plans under the service, which start from Rs 699 and drive up to Rs 8,499 per month. The 1Gbps plans start at Rs 3,999 and have a data cap of 2,500GB, after which the speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps.

Jio Fiber also has a Rs 8,499 per month plan with 1GBps speeds and unlimited data though the FUP is 5000GB. Those who opt for the annual version of this plan, which is the ‘Jio Forever’ plan will get a 4K LED TV for free, though the cost of that package is Rs 1,01,988.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband launch highlights: All plans, free 4K LED TV offer and prices

Along with the high speed internet, the company is also offering its consumers free voice calling, free TV video calling, cloud gaming, home networking, and Norton device security for up to 5 devices. All Jio customers will get free 4K set-top box as well in both these plans.

Jio is offering one year subscription to leading OTT apps as well for those who opt for these 1Gbps plans, but it is not clear, which apps are bundled free. Users also get access to Jio’s premium services and VR-experience support. Customers on the 1GBps plans also get access to First-Day First-Show movies and special Sports content

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet operates in a limited number of Indian cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore and Ahmedabad. The company only offers its 1Gbps plans in Bangalore and Chennai.

Also Read: JioFiber plans start at Rs 699 per month: Comparison with Airtel broadband, Tata Sky broadband, ACT Fibernet

In Bangalore, the company offers its 1Gbps plan at Rs 5,999. Under this plan, the users are provided with 2,500GB of high speed data after which the speeds fall to 1Mbps. Whereas, in Chennai, the company offers users 3,000GB of data at 1Gbps for Rs 2,999, after which the speed falls to 2Mbps.