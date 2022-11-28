Airtel Xstream fiber: Here’s what you get with these broadband plans

In the last few years, Airtel has managed to make a name for itself when it comes to broadband services. The company offers several broadband plans that cater to everyone’s needs. Some of these plans offer additional benefits like Amazon Prime and Netflix memberships.

If you opt for an annual plan or a 6-month plan, the installation is free of charge whereas those opting for the monthly plan will have to pay Rs 1,000 for installation. However, the Wi-Fi router is free with all Airtel Wi-Fi plans. Here, we will list some of the best plans Airtel Xstream has to offer.

Airtel Xstream Basic plan

Priced at Rs 499 per month, the basic plan offers speeds up to 40 Mbps and comes with a year-long Xstream premium subscription. You also get unlimited local and STD calls and access to Apollo and Wynk music. If you want a DTH connection with more than 300 free channels, the Xstream Basic + TV plan costs Rs 699 per month.

Airtel Xstream Standard plan

If you want a faster internet connection, the standard plan offers speeds up to 100 Mbps, unlimited local and STD calls and gives you access to Xstream premium, Apollo and Wynk music. It costs Rs 799 per month.

Airtel Xstream Entertainment plan

Airtel Xstream Entertainment plan might appeal to those who want an even faster internet connection and consume content from various OTT platforms. Offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps, the plan also gives you access to Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime membership, Xstream Premium Apollo and Wynk Premium. It costs Rs 999 per month.

If you also want a DTH connection with 300+ channels and monthly data rollover, the price of the Entertainment plan bumps up to Rs 1,099 per month.

Airtel Xstream Professional plan

Offering speeds up to 300 Mbps, the Professional plan comes with benefits like Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime membership, Disney+Hotstar, Apollo, Wynk music and more. You also get unlimited local and STD calls. It costs Rs 1,498 per month. Similar to other plans in the list, it can be bundled with a DTH subscription and data rollover for Rs 1,599 per month.

Airtel Xstream Infinity plan

This is the most expensive plan on the list. Offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps, the Infinity plan offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Apart from unlimited local and STD calls, you also get a Netflix Premium subscription, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, Apollo and Wynk Premium.

While Airtel has a lot of fiber plans, we recommend going with the Xstream Entertainment + TV plan, which offers speeds up to 200 Mbps and 300 plus TV channels. You also get other benefits like unlimited calling, monthly data rollover and access to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and Xstream Premium.