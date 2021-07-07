Airtel Xstream Fiber launches ‘Secure Internet’ subscription for Rs 99: How to activate

Bharti Airtel has launched a new subscription in India, which is called ‘Secure Internet.’ The company says it will help offer users online safety by tracking and blocking malware and malicious websites. The new service has been introduced to curb cybersecurity issues as people have are working or studying from home.

Airtel is promising that the new service will help block high-risk websites and apps in real-time by leveraging its network security apparatus for the devices that remain connected to Airtel Xstream Fiber. The ‘Secure Internet’ subscription will cost you Rs 99.

The telecom operator is also offering the service for free, but only for a month. “Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making internet, safer for our customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making the internet, safer for our customers,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel said.

As per the official website of Airtel, customers will get multiple security modes with this service. There are Child Safe and Study modes that will help block websites. The service can also block apps with unwanted, adult/graphic content (that is unsuitable for kids) in order to provide additional protection from online threats and other things.

How to subscribe to this service?

It is quite easy to subscribe to Airtel’s ‘Secure Internet’ service. One just needs to open the Airtel Thanks app on the Android or iOS phone and go to Explore > Internet Security. Customers can use this Airtel app to both activate and deactivate the service. As mentioned above, the service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber users and interested users just need to pay Rs 99 per month. The subscription comes with a 30-day complimentary trial as well.