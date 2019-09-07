Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box vs Jio 4K Set Top Box vs Apple TV 4K vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Specifications compared

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio unveiled its Jio Fiber broadband services across the country. Among a string of offers the youngest telecom operator also announced the Jio 4K Set Top Box to woo direct-to-home (DTH) and cable TV users. On the other hand, Airtel too launched its Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box in a bid to boost its offering to the consumers. There is also the ACT Stream TV 4K device that supports similar features.

Advertising

Apart from these two, there is Apple TV 4K which is a revamped version of the Apple TV that comes with support for several new channels like HBO, Showtime etc. and ACT Stream TV 4K one of the recent offering from ACT Fiber.

Here is how do the Reliance Jio 4K set-top box, Airtel Xstream, ACT Stream TV 4K, and Apple TV 4K compare in terms of specifications:

Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box

The Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box is powered by Android Pie 9.0 and has the Android Open ecosystem that lets users the Android TV apps available in the Google Play store. The Xstream 4K Hybrid Box comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which can be extended up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card or external hard disk drive or USB drive. There are two USB 2.0 ports on the device.

Advertising

The Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box comes with HDMI 2.0 that provides true 4K experience, composite output, digital SPDIF optical which is used for true Dolby digital audio experience. In terms of connectivity, the Xstream 4K Hybrid Box is compatible with Ethernet, Dual Band Wifi comprising of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.

The device also comes with a Dual Satellite Tuner and a PVR (personal video recorder) which is capable of local recording. There is also a built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth. Coming to the supported applications, the device comes with Airtel’s Xstream App, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, ALTBalaji, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Play Store, Google Play Movies. The Xstream 4K Hybrid Box is open to all networks be it broadband or hotspot etc.

The device comes at a price of Rs 3,999, which includes a complimentary subscription to Airtel Xstream service for a year worth Rs 999 along with a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. The Airtel Xstream service is free for Airtel postpaid, broadband, and DTH users provided they access the content on the Airtel network. Those on an Airtel prepaid connection will need an active recharge of Rs 199 or more to access the service.

ACT Stream TV 4K

The ACT Stream TV 4K is powered by Hi Silicon 3798M V200 processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of memory. It runs on Android 9 operating system and is equipped with Widevine and Playready digital rights management (DRM). There are two USB ports, one Ethernet port, one HDMI port, one AV output, one SD card slot.

Android TV apps can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The Stream 4K also comes bundled with apps like Netflix, Hungama Play, Hotstar, etc and supports 4K streaming as well as Dolby Audio.

At the moment, ACT Stream TV 4K is only available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, as of now where it will be available for free with select plans. The price of the device is Rs 4,499 and Rs 1,500 is refundable as a part of a special offer.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is powered by A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and is compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI as well as Bluetooth keyboards. It can stream content in 4K HDR and also compatible with Dolby Atmos surround sound. It can stream content from popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video etc. Apart from this, more apps from the App Store can be downloaded as well.

It can also play live sports from apps like SonyLiv, NBA and MLB. Breaking news from apps such as Bloomberg and CNN can also be streamed on Apple TV 4K. Syncing with iCloud Photos and support for AirPlay are also supported in the device.

Apart from this, Apple is soon going to launch its Arcade gaming service with support for over 100 games. It has recently announced support for more controllers such as PlayStation DualShock 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth. It is available at a price of Rs 17,430 for the 32GB model, while the 64GB model is available for Rs 19,480.

Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio has also introduced its 4K set-top box which is free for all JioFiber customers who pay for the company’s annual plans. The company has not announced the price of its 4K set-top box separately. With the help of Jio 4K Set Top Box users will be able to stream content through the suite of Jio apps such as JioSaavn, JioGames and more. they will also be able to stream live TV.

On its website, Jio says that live TV can be watched even during heavy rains. Users can pause, rewind and play whenever they wish to do so. The 4K Set Top Box comes with JioRemote in which users can provide voice commands to control the TV.

Advertising

Not only this, Jio has also showcased a unique feature wherein users will also be able to make video calls on their TV with the help of the JioCall app through this set-top box. As per Jio, the users will be able to make group video calls on the TV set itself. These calls can be done on any supported device and through any network. Such a feature is not available on other set-top boxes so far.