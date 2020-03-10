Airtel Wi-Fi broadband plans start at Rs 799 per month: List of packs, benefits

Airtel has four Wi-Fi broadband plans. (Image: Airtel) Airtel has four Wi-Fi broadband plans. (Image: Airtel)

A Wi-Fi connection for your house has become a sort of necessity today. With more and more companies launching smart home products, it has become crucial to have all of these devices connected to the internet for a seamless experience. We’ll be listing down the broadband plans from major players in the country, starting with Airtel.

Bharti Airtel comes with a total of four Wi-Fi broadband plans. The cheapest pack is priced at Rs 799 and the most expensive pack is priced at Rs 3,999. Airtel offers Wi-Fi plans with speeds starting at 100Mbps speed and going as high as 1Gbps.

Airtel Basic plan at Rs 799

Airtel’s Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 per month, and it offers up to 100 Mbps speed. The pack comes with a data limit of 150 GB. The additional benefits include access to Airtel Xstream. Users also have the choice to recharge with Rs 299 after the data exhaustion to make this plan or any other plan listed here an unlimited one.

Airtel Entertainment plan at Rs 999

Airtel’s Entertainment plan is priced at Rs 999 per month, and it offers up to 200 Mbps speed. The pack comes with 300 GB data and the additional benefits include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Premium plan at Rs 1,499

Airtel’s Premium plan is priced at a monthly fee of Rs 1,499. It offers up to 300 Mbps speed and comes with 500 GB data. The additional benefits on the pack include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel VIP plan at Rs 3,999

Airtel’s VIP plan is the most expensive one at Rs 3,999 per month. It offers up to 1 Gbps speed with unlimited data. The additional benefits include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream.

