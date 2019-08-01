Airtel vs Vodafone vs Reliance Jio: Recharge packs under Rs 100 with 28 days validity

The Average Revenue per User (ARPU) is a key metric in the telecom industry and while Reliance Jio is aiming to gain subscribers with cheaper prepaid and postpaid plans, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone are eyeing the ARPU. Recently, Airtel reduced the incoming validity after prepaid plan expiry to seven days, which was 15 days earlier.

This move forces Airtel subscribers to recharge almost every month to keep their incoming and outgoing calling facility active. We are listing down the minimum monthly recharge plans that come with a validity of 28 days but priced under Rs 100 to keep you going.

Bharti Airtel Rs 98, Rs 65, Rs 48, Rs 35, Rs 23 prepaid recharge pack

Unlike Reliance Jio, Airtel has a number of prepaid recharge packs that are valued under Rs 100 and come with a validity of 28 days. The telecom operator offers a total of 6GB internet data with a validity of 28 days with its Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack. There’s a similar Rs 48 prepaid recharge plan too, which comes with 3GB of data for a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 65 prepaid plan of Airtel offers 200MB of data for a validity of 28 days. The pack does not offer unlimited calling but gives Rs 55 worth of talktime balance with a call rate of 60 paise per minute for both local and STD calls. There is also a Rs 35 prepaid plan, which offers 100MB of data for a validity of 28 days. It also gives Rs 26.66 worth of talktime value.

The cheapest monthly minimum recharge pack from Airtel with 28 days of validity costs Rs 23. It does not offer internet data or talktime value but subscribers get to make local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second for the validity period. With this pack, the local SMS is charged at Rs 1 and STD SMS is charged at Rs 1.5.

Vodafone Rs 95, Rs 69, Rs 65, Rs 45, Rs 39, Rs 35 prepaid recharge packs

Vodafone also has a number of prepaid recharge packs that offer 28 days of validity and are priced under Rs 100. The Rs 95 prepaid pack offers Rs 95 talktime at 1 paisa per second call rate along with 500MB of data. There’s a similar Vodafone prepaid pack worth Rs 65, which offers Rs 55 worth of talktime at 1.2 paisa per second call rate along with 200MB internet data.

For those who do not want even this much talktime and only want a recharge plan with 28 days validity can go for the Rs 39 prepaid pack. It offers Rs 30 talktime balance along with 100MB data. The pack also comes with a call rate of 2.5 paise per second.

The cheapest monthly minimum recharge plan from Vodafone costs Rs 35. It comes with Rs 26 worth of talktime along with 100MB of data and 2.5 paise per second call rate. The pack is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone recently launched a new Rs 45 monthly minimum recharge plan that comes with Rs 45 worth of talktime that is valid only till 28 days of validity. It also brings down the call rates to 1 paisa per second for all local, STD, and roaming calls. Upon calculation, subscribers will have a total of 75 minutes worth of calling time for 28 days.

Vodafone also has a Rs 69 pack that is similar to the new pack but it straight out gives 150 local, STD, and roaming minutes for a validity of 28 days. The pack does not offer internet data but offers 100 SMS.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers 2GB of 4G internet with its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It is the most affordable plan from Jio that comes with 28 days of validity.

In addition, the prepaid pack offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in India without any FUP (fair usage policy) restriction. The Rs 98 Jio recharge plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well as 300 national SMS for the validity period.