Airtel vs Vodafone vs Reliance Jio: Prepaid plans compared

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are the top three telecom service providers currently operating in the Indian market. After the introduction of the Reliance Jio back in 2016, all of these companies went into a tariff war, lowering data and plan prices. Since then, the prices have stabilised, labelling India as on the cheapest data rates countries.

Earlier data prices ranged at Rs 98 per GB to Rs 300 per 5GB. Now you can get around 1 GB of data for as less as Re 1. All of the telecom operators have competitive plans that offer a similar amount of data along with complimentary calling and SMS benefits, to retain old customers and gain newer ones. Today we will take a look at all of the competing plans that Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have to offer.

Airtel 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Rate Data Validity Calls Rs 149 2GB 28 days Unlimited Rs 249 1.5GB per day 28 days Unlimited Rs 399 1.5GB per day 56 days Unlimited Rs 449 2GB per day 56 days Unlimited Rs 598 1.5GB per day 84 days Unlimited Rs 1,498 24GB 365days Unlimited Rs 2,398 1.5GB per day 365 days Unlimited

Airtel Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Under its Rs 149 plan, Airtel offers its customers a balance of 2GB of 4G internet along with truly unlimited calls and 300 SMSes. Additional benefits include a Zee5 premium subscription, free Hellotunes and subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 249 Recharge Plan

Airtel’s Rs 249 plan offers customers 1.5GB of daily data along with truly unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. This pack comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from this, the company also provides customers with additional benefits like complimentary Zee5 premium subscription, free Hellotunes, access to Wynk Music and an Airtel Xstream subscription.

Airtel Rs 399 Recharge Plan

If you want a longer subscription, you can opt for the Rs 399 plan, under which the company offers 1.5GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days. The plan comes with a free subscription to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium and Zee5. It also comes with access to free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and Anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 449 Recharge Plan

The Rs 449 plan comes bundled with 2GB of daily high-speed data with unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. It has a validity of 56 days. Just like the Rs 399 plan, it offers customers a free subscription to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium and Zee5. Along with other benefits like cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and more.

Airtel Rs 598 Recharge Plan

Under Airtel’s Rs 598 plan, it offers customers 1.5GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. It comes with a validity of 84 days. It comes bundled with a subscription to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium and Zee5. Apart from this, it offers free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 1,498 Recharge Plan

If you do not want to be bothered to recharge your mobile connection multiple times during a year, then this plan is for you. Priced at Rs 1,498, it offers 24GB of total data along with 3,600 SMS in total ad unlimited calls. Other benefits include a subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 2,398 Recharge Plan

You want a yearly plan, but also want daily data benefits, then the Rs 2,398 plan is for you. Under this, the company provides customers with 1.5GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. Additional benefits on the plan are the same as the Rs 1,498 plan. It also comes with a validity of 365 days.

Reliance Jio 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Rate Data Validity Calls Rs 149 1GB per day 24 days 300 minutes FUP Rs 249 2GB per day 28 days 1000 minutes FUP Rs 399 1.5GB per day 56 days 2000 minutes FUP Rs 444 2GB per day 56 days 2000 minutes FUP Rs 599 2GB per day 84 days 3000 minutes FUP Rs 1,299 24GB 336 days 12000 minutes FUP Rs 2,399 2GB per day 365 days 12000 minutes FUP

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers customers 1GB of daily data along with 300 FUP calling minutes to other networks, unlimited calls to Jio connections and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan comes with a validity of 24 days along with a subscription to the company’s own online apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan offers customers 2GB of data per day. Along with this, the company is offering customers off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan

With Jio‘s Rs 399 plan, the company offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 2,000 FUP minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan offers customers 2GB of daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 2,000 FUP minutes of off-net calling, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 56 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 599 plan, Jio offers 2GB of daily data for 84 days. Along with the data benefit, the company provides customers with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 3,000 off-net FUP minutes and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. It also bundles subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 Recharge Plan

Jio with its Rs 1,299 plan offers 24GB of total data for 336 days along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. It comes with 12,000 FUP minutes and 3600 total SMSes. The company also provides complimentary access to its own apps with the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 Recharge Plan

Along with the Rs 2,399 plan, Jio provides its customers with 2GB of daily data along with 12,000 FUP calling minutes and 100 SMSes per day. The plan also provides users with complimentary access to Jio’s online apps.

Vodafone 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Rate Data Validity Calls Rs 149 2GB 28 days Unlimited Rs 249 1.5GB per day 28 days Unlimited Rs 399 1.5GB per day 56 days Unlimited Rs 449 2GB + 2GB per day 56 days Unlimited Rs 599 1.5GB per day 84 days Unlimited Rs 1,499 24GB 365days Unlimited Rs 2,399 1.5GB per day 365 days Unlimited

Vodafone Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Under Vodafone‘s Rs 149 plan, the company provides customers with 2GB of total data along with unlimited calling and 300 SMSes. Apart from this, it also provides a free subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 249 Recharge Plan

With its Rs 249 plan, Vodafone offers 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days. Apart from this, it offers unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Vodafone under its Rs 399 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data with a validity of 56 days. It comes with unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes and a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play services.

Vodafone Rs 449 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 449 plan, Vodafone provides customers with a double data offer in select circles. So instead of 2GB of daily data, it comes with 4GB of daily data. It also comes with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan is bundled with ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions and comes with a validity of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs 599 Recharge Plan

Vodafone‘s Rs 599 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Rs 1,499 Recharge Plan

With the Rs 1,499 plan, Vodafone offers customers 24GB of total data along with unlimited calling benefits and 3,600SMSes. It also includes a free subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play. It has a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Rs 2,399 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 2,399 plan, Vodafone offers its customers 1.5GB of high-speed data per day for 365 days. It also includes an unlimited calling benefit and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. The plan is bundled along with a free subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play and comes with a validity of 365 days.

