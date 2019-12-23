Airtel vs Vodafone vs Reliance Jio: Comparison of new prepaid plans with 365 days validity

Comparing annual tariff plans of Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio. Comparing annual tariff plans of Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio.

Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio recently revised their prepaid recharge packs. While Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel introduced the tariff hikes on December 2, Jio’s revised plans came into effect from December 6, 2019. The current prepaid recharge packs from Vodafone-Idea and Airtel offer truly unlimited calling whereas Jio has set up FUP over off-net calls.

The annual recharge plans that offer data benefits have also been revised. Here is a comparison between the tariff rates of Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio that come with a validity of 365 days:

Airtel Rs 1498 and Rs 2398 prepaid recharge plans

Airtel’s Rs 1498 prepaid plan comes with 24GB 4G data for a validity of 365 days. Users also get truly unlimited on-net and off-net calling along with 3600 SMS and complimentary access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium.

The more expensive annual plan of Rs 2398 gives Airtel users 1.5GB daily data for a whole year along with truly unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include free access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 1499 and Rs 2399 prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone’s Rs 1499 prepaid plan comes with 24GB data for a validity of 365 days. It also offers truly unlimited on-net and off-net calling along with 3600 SMS and complimentary access to Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Vodafone-Idea is offering 1.5GB daily 4G data for a whole year with its Rs 2399 prepaid recharge pack. The plan also comes with truly unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include free Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 499 and Rs 999 respectively.

Reliance Jio Rs 1299 and Rs 2199 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio is offering 24GB of data for a validity of 365 days with its Rs 1299 prepaid recharge pack. It also offers 3600 SMS as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP of 12000 minutes.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 2199 prepaid recharge pack offers 1.5GB daily data for a validity of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP of 12000 minutes. The annual pack also offers 100 daily SMS and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer

Reliance Jio today announced a limited period offer that starts on December 24, 2019, to offer 1.5GB daily data for a validity of 365 days. The plan costs Rs 2020 and comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net calling with FUP of 12000 minutes, and 100 daily SMS. The Rs 2020 plan is basically the discounted version of the standard Rs 2199 prepaid recharge pack.

