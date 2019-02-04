Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: Best prepaid recharge plans with longer validity

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: The telecom sector is witnessing intense competition with Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio launching new prepaid recharge plans every now and then.

Advertising

Ever since the 4G network came to India, the conventional 1GB/2GB data per month became a thing of the past. Now, most of the data packs offer daily data with additional voice calling benefits. Apart from monthly data plans, the telecom companies are offering long term data packs that come with similar benefits.

Here are the top prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio with more than 28 days of validity.

Airtel Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 499 and Rs 1699 prepaid recharge plans

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan offers 1 GB daily data for a period of 84 days. The additional benefits include unlimited national calls and 100 national SMS per day.

Advertising

For those who want more data per day can go for Airtel’s Rs 448 plan. It gives 1.5 GB data per day for 82 days. The additional benefits of the plan are similar to the Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan.

With a validity of 82 days, there is yet another Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 499. It offers daily data of 2 GB along with similar additional benefits of unlimited national calls and 100 national SMS per day.

Airtel’s Rs 1699 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited national calling and 100 national SMS per day for a complete year (365 days).

Vodafone Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 458, Rs 479, Rs 509, Rs 511, Rs 529, Rs 569 and Rs 1699 prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone’s Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for a period of 69 days. The additional benefits of the plan include unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone has five prepaid recharge plans that give daily 3G/4G data benefits for 84 days along with additional benefits like unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Rs 399 plan gives 1 GB data per day, Rs 458 plan gives 1.5 GB data per day, Rs 479 plan gives 1.6 GB data per day, Rs 511 plan gives 2 GB data per day, Rs 569 plan gives 3 GB data per day. Users can choose a prepaid plan as per their data needs.

Recently, Vodafone added a Rs 509 prepaid recharge that offers 1.5 GB 3G/4G data per day for 90 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day while it continues to run the old Rs 529 plan that offers exact similar benefits.

Vodafone’s Rs 1699 prepaid plan gives a user 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for a total of 365 days. The plan also carries additional benefits like unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India and 100 SMS per day throughout the plan validity.

Jio Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498 and Rs 1699 prepaid recharge plans

For Rs 349, Jio is offering 1.5 GB 4G data daily for 70 days along with additional benefits like unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Jio also has another data pack with 70 days validity priced at Rs 398 that gives daily 2 GB 4G data along with similar additional benefits.

Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5 GB 4G data per day for 84 days along with additional calling and SMS benefits. For those who want 2GB daily data for same validity of 84 days can go for Jio’s Rs 448 prepaid plan.

Jio also has two plans which give different data benefits for 91 days. While Rs 449 prepaid plan of Jio offer 1.5 GB data per day, Rs 498 prepaid plan offers 2 GB data per day with similar benefits.

Advertising

The long term data plan of Jio is priced at Rs 1699. It gives 1.5 GB 4G data per day for a whole year (365 days) with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.