Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: Best data top-up plans for under Rs 100

Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio best data top-up plans under Rs 100: Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone all come with unlimited data/calling plans where users can easily get more than 1GB data per day bundled with unlimited calls. While some plans offer as much as 3GB data per day, their monthly cost is also higher, which might not be feasible for many users.

Plans under Rs 200 or Rs 250 also offer daily data, but this is usually limited to 1.5GB or 1GB, which might not be enough for some days. For those who run out of their daily data, and still want to browse at faster speeds, telecom operators offer add-on plans or data top-ups. Here’s a list of the best data top-up plans you can get under Rs 100 from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio data plans at Rs 11, Rs 21, and Rs 51.

Reliance Jio offers its users a number of top-up plans, which they can get to get more data benefits. The company offers three top-up plans under Rs 100, which are priced at Rs 11, Rs 21 and Rs 51.

Under the Rs 11 top-up plan users get additional 400MB of 4G data, whereas under the Rs 21 and Rs 51 plans users get 1GB and 3GB of additional 4G data respectively.

All these top-up plans are clubbed with the users base plans and have similar validity. For example, a user gets 1GB of add-on data, he will be able to use the entirety of the additional data till his plan is valid.

Airtel data plans at Rs 29, Rs 48 and Rs 98

Airtel also offers its customers data packs under its smart recharges section. The company offers its users 520MB of 4G/3G data for Rs 29, 1GB of 4G/3G data for Rs 48 and 3GB of 4G/3G data for Rs 98. All these data recharges come with a validity of 28 days since the day of the recharge.

Vodafone data plans at Rs 27, Rs 49 and Rs 98

Vodafone offers its users 450MB of 4G/3G/2G data with a validity of 28 days at Rs 27. Under the Rs 49 voucher, users get 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days. Finally, the Rs 98 plan offers users 3GB of 4G/3G/2G internet for 28 days. After the data limits are crossed consumers will be charged normal internet browsing rates.