Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea vs Jio: Comparison of prepaid plans

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea recently introduced a new lineup of prepaid tariff plans, scrapping their older plans. These plans apart from being a bit more expensive also introduced restrictions on calls to other networks with set Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits on ‘off-net’ calls. Reliance Jio soon followed suit and introduced its new plans with FUP limits.

Both Vodafone-Idea and Airtel have now removed FUP on off-net calls, and once again made their packs unlimited. However, Jio is yet to implement this and is yet to remove the FUP limits off of its plans. Here is a comparison showing how prepaid plans from these companies stand up against each other.

Airtel Rs 149 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 149 plan vs Jio Rs 149 plan

Airtel under its Rs 149 plan offers subscribers 2GB of data along with 300 SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Vodafone also provides its customers with the same benefits of 2GB of data, 300 SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Reliance Jio under its Rs 149 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and 300 minutes of off-net calling benefits. Airtel and Vodafone plans come with a validity of 28 days, whereas, the Reliance Jio plan comes with 24 days of validity. Off-net calls are the calls made by users to other networks, for example, a Vodafone subscriber calling an Airtel subscriber.

Airtel Rs 219 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 219 plan vs Jio Rs 199 plan

The new Rs 219 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB per day along with 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Vodafone just like Airtel has introduced a Rs 219 plan, under which user get 1GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calls. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days. Reliance Jio under its Rs 199 plan, users will get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and 1,000 FUP minutes for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 249 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan vs Jio Rs 249 plan

Airtel and Vodafone’s Rs 249 plan offer similar benefits. Both of them offer 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits. Both the plans come with a validity of 28 days. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, under its Rs 249 plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and 1,000 minutes of FUP calls.

Airtel Rs 298 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan

Airtel under its Rs 298 plan offers users 2GB of daily data benefits along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling minutes for 28 days. Whereas, Vodafone under its Rs 299 plan offers users 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits. This plan also has a validity of 28 days. Jio has no plan around Rs 299 as of now.

Airtel Rs 398 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 399 plan vs Jio Rs 399 plan

Airtel under its Rs 399 plan offers its users 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits for 56 days. Vodafone also offers the same benefits under its Rs 399 plan as Airtel, with the same validity. Whereas Reliance Jio offers its users similar benefits except for the unlimited calling, it provides consumers with 2,000 FUP minutes with this plan.

Airtel Rs 449 vs Jio Rs 444 plan

With its Rs 449 plan, Airtel offers its customers 2GB of daily data, 90 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits for 56 days. Jio, on the other hand, offers its customers the Rs 444 plan, which consists of 2GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day along with 2,000 off-net calling minutes for 56 days. Vodafone does not offer a similar plan in this price range.

Airtel Rs 598 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 599 plan vs Jio Rs 599 plan

Airtel’s Rs 598 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and just like all of its other plans with unlimited calling benefits. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Vodafone also provides a similar plan at Rs 599 plan, which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits for 84 days. Jio also has a 599 plan, however, under this plan, the company offers 2GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and 3,000 off-net minutes of calling benefits for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 698 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan vs Jio Rs 555 plan

Under its Rs 698 plan, Airtel provides its customers with a validity of 84 days. This plan offers subscribers 2GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Whereas, Vodafone’s Rs 699 plan offers customers 2GB of 4G data per day, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited off-net calls, with a validity of 84 days. Under its Rs 555 plan, Jio provides customers with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 complimentary daily SMSes and 3,000 minutes of off-net calling benefits.

Airtel Rs 1,498 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 1,499 plan vs Jio Rs 1,299 plan

Now, for the long term plans, both the Rs 1,498 plan of Airtel and Rs 1,499 plan of Vodafone comes with 365 days of validity. Airtel provides its users with 24GB of total data along with 3,600 SMSes and unlimited calls. Vodafone also provides its subscribers with 24GB of data, 3,600 SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Reliance Jio under its 1,299 provides its users with 12,000 minutes of off-net calls along with 24GB of data and 3,600 SMSes.

Airtel Rs 2,398 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 2,399 plan vs Jio Rs 2,199 plan

Airtel under its Rs 2,398 plan offers users with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits. Vodafone with its Rs 2,399 plan provides its users with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited off-net calling minutes. And lastly, Reliance Jio under its Rs 2,199 plan offers customers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and 12,000 minutes of off-net calling benefits. All of these plans come with a validity of 365 days.

All of these plans also include additional benefits like access to the company’s apps like Jio TV, Wynk Music, Vodafone Play and Airtel Xstream, depending on the provider.

