Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All of the new plans compared

Two of the largest telecom providers in India, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have made their revised plans live and are no longer servicing their older tariff plans for prepaid users. Both the players have revamped their offerings across price segments. Airtel’s new plans start at Rs 148 and go up to Rs 2,398, whereas, Vodafone’s new plans start at Rs 149 and go up to Rs 2,399. Here’s a comparison of how all of the new prepaid tariff plans from Airtel and Vodafone stack up against each other.

Airtel Rs 148 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 149 plan

Both Airtel Rs 148 and Vodafone Rs 149 plan come with a validity of 28 days. Airtel under its Rs 148 plan offers subscribers 2GB of data along with 300 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Vodafone also provides its customers with the same benefits of 2GB of data, 300 SMSes and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. Off-net calls are the calls made by users to other networks, for example, a Vodafone subscriber calling an Airtel subscriber.

Airtel Rs 248 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan

Both the Rs 248 plan of Airtel and the Rs 249 plan offer similar benefits. Both of them offer 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day. Vodafone offers its users 1,000 off-net minutes, whereas, Airtel provides its users with unlimited calls. Both the plans come with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 298 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan

Airtel under its Rs 298 plan offers users 2GB of daily data benefits along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits for 28 days. Whereas, Vodafone under its Rs 299 plan offers users 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMSes per day and 1,000 off-net calling minutes. This plan also has a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 598 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 599 plan

These are the plans where both Airtel and Vodafone Idea increases the validity to 84 days. Airtel’s Rs 598 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Vodafone also offers its users similar benefits with its Rs 599 plan of 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMSes per day. Under this plan, Vodafone also increases the FUP off-net call minutes to 3,000.

Airtel Rs 698 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan

Under its Rs 698 plan, Airtel provides its customers with a validity of 84 days. This plan offers subscribers 2GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Whereas, Vodafone’s Rs 699 plan offers customers 2GB of 4G data per day, 100 daily SMSes and 3,000 minutes of off-net calls, with a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Rs 1,498 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 1,499 plan

Coming to the long term plans, both the Rs 1,498 plan of Airtel and Rs 1,499 plan of Vodafone come with 365 days of validity. Airtel provides its users with 24GB of total data along with 3,600 SMSes and unlimited calls. Vodafone also provides its subscribers with 24GB of data and 3,600 SMSes. Vodafone provides its users with 12,000 minutes of off-net calls.

Airtel Rs 2,398 vs Vodafone Idea Rs 2,399 plan

Lastly, Airtel under its Rs 2,398 plan offers users with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling benefits. Vodafone with its Rs 2,399 plan provides its users with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and 12,000 minutes of off-net calling benefits. Both of these plans come with a validity of 365 days.

All of these plans also include additional benefits like access to the company’s apps like Wynk Music, Vodafone Play and Airtel Xstream, depending on the provider.

