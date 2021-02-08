Airtel vs Vi vs Jio: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300

Telecom companies in India continue to offer affordable prepaid plans in 2021. Benefits like unlimited calls, subscription to streaming platforms, and daily data are all available for under Rs 300. If you are looking for an affordable plan where you get daily data and other benefits, here are the ones worth considering.

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 300

Airtel’s prepaid plan worth Rs 249 includes truly unlimited calls, 1.5 GB data per day for 28 days and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a 30 day Mobile edition trial for Amazon Prime Video, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, free hellotunes and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Also, it offers free online courses at Upskill with Shaw Academy for one year.

For those who want more data, Airtel’s Rs 298 plan offers 2GB data per day coupled with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and 28 days validity. The other benefits include a 30 day Mobile edition trial for Amazon Prime Video, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, free hellotunes and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Also, it offers free online courses at Upskill with Shaw Academy for one year.

Airtel also has a Rs 219 prepaid plan, which offers 1 GB of data per day coupled with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits are access to Airtel Xstream as well, but not premium content.

Best Vi prepaid plans under Rs 300

Vodafone-Idea or VI’s prepaid plan at Rs 299 offers unlimited calls, 4GB of data per day and 100 SMS daily. It also offers weekend data rollover and access to the Vi app. The daily data per day is higher than what Airtel or Jio offer as part of their prepaid plans.

VI’s Rs 249 plan offers 1.5 GB of daily data in addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The weekend data rollover applies here as well and users get access to the Vi app. Users recharging via the Vi app will also get an additional 5GB of data.

The Rs 269 plan is for those who want more validity, though the total data offered is 4GB for 56 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS and access to the Vi app.

VI’s Rs 219 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to the Vi app. Users recharging via the app get an extra 2GB of data. Finally, VI has a Rs 199 prepaid plan with 1GB data per day, but the validity is only 24 days.

Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 300

Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 249 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 56GB data. The data limit for a day is capped at 2GB. Once the data limit for the day is reached, users will be able to use the internet at a speed of 64Kbps. It also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan has 1.5GB data per day, which translates to 42GB in total for the plan’s validity. The plan is valid for 28 days and includes unlimited calling as well. Finally, Jio’s Rs 149 plan comes with 1GB of data daily, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 24 days.