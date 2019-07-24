Airtel vs Tata Sky vs ACT Fibernet: Best broadband plans under Rs 1,000

Tata Sky, Airtel, ACT Best Broadband Plans, Price List: The wired broadband internet sector in India has been going through a price war of sorts owing to extreme competition from the wireless broadband segment. The pace of growth of wired broadband has been comparatively slower than their wireless counterparts due to higher infrastructure costs and the time taken for setting it up.

In a bid to stay relevant, companies in the wired broadband market have been bundling various offers freebies along with high-speed internet to stay relevant and woo more customers. Today we will take a look at the top broadband plans being offered by Tata Sky, Airtel and ACT Fibernet.

Tata Sky Rs 999 broadband plan

One of the largest and popular DTH service provider Tata Sky has been offering its broadband services across 21 cities in the country. The company has recently started offering unlimited broadband plans in selected smaller cities starting at Rs 590 per month. In bigger cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, the company offers unlimited data at a starting price of Rs 999 per month.

In this Rs 999 broadband plan, customers enjoy unlimited downloads and uploads at a maximum speed of 25 Mbps. Apart from this, the plan also comes with a free router, data rollover and safe custody.

Airtel Rs 799 broadband plan

Airtel, which is one of the most popular brands in the broadband market in India, offers only one broadband plan under Rs 1,000 which is priced at Rs 799 per month. Under this broadband plan, the customer gets 100GB of data per month along with an internet speed of up to 40 Mbps. The company also offers 200GB of bonus data which is valid for a period of six months from the date of installation.

Apart from the data, the plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription.

ACT Fibernet Rs 749 broadband plan

ACT Fibernet is another popular broadband company that has two monthly plans under Rs 1,000. The company has a broadband plan at Rs 749 which called ACT Silver Promo. Under this plan, ACT users get 500GB of data at a speed of 100 Mbps.

Along with this the users also get 1,000GB extra data, which is valid for the duration of the subscription period. On exhaustion of the data, the internet speed would be limited to 512 Kbps under this plan.

ACT Fibernet Rs 999 broadband plan

Apart from the Rs 749 plan, ACT Fibernet also has a Rs 999 broadband plan which is called ACT Platinum Promo. In this plan, the company offers 1,000 GB of data at a speed of 150 Mbps.

This plan also comes with 1,000GB extra data that is valid for the duration of the subscription period. On exhaustion of the data, the internet speed caps down to 1 Mbps under this broadband plan.

ACT Fibernet is also offering a special offer with the Rs 999 plan under which it claims that users can subscribe to Netflix via ACT and save Rs 300 per month on their bill.