Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best annual recharge plans with unlimited calling, data benefits

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: India has the cheapest data and calling rates across the globe, thanks to the arrival of Reliance Jio which started a mobile data price war of sorts. Reliance Jio’s arrival has forced its competitors, including Airtel and Vodafone to come up with cheaper offers.

If you happen to be a prepaid user, there is good news for you. Be it Reliance Jio, Airtel or Vodafone, all these telecom operators offer a number of appealing tariff plans for prepaid users. Today, we have curated a list of the best yearly pre-paid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL.

Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Airtel recently introduced a yearly plan of its own at Rs 1,699, which has a validity of 365 days. Under the new plan, customers are offered 1GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited local + STD calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes.

As an additional bonus, Airtel also provides its customers with complimentary access to all of Airtel’s online content apps including Airtel TV, Wynk Music and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers its customers a long-term validity plan priced at Rs 1,699. It comes with a validity of 365 days. Under the plan, the company offers its customers 1.5GB of daily 4G data, which when finished will drop the speeds to 64kbps. Along with daily data benefits, Reliance Jio also offers subscribers unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMSes.

The company also provides its customers with free access to all of its data-driven apps, which include Jio TV, Jio Money, and more. One thing that you need to keep in mind while purchasing this plan is that, you are required to have a Jio Prime membership, which costs Rs 99 per year.

Vodafone Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Vodafone just like Airtel recently introduced a yearly tariff plan for all of its circles. The plan is being offered to consumers at Rs 1,699 for 365 days. Under the Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is offering its customers unlimited calls and 100 daily complementary SMSes.

As for data benefits, Vodafone is offering its customers 1GB of 4G/3G daily 4G/3G data. Along with all of this the company is also providing its customers with free access to its Vodafone Play app that offers digital content like live TV, movies, songs and more.

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Like all of the others on this list, BSNL also provides its subscribers with a yearly tariff plan, which it calls the Diwali Mahadhamaka plan at Rs 1,699. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers unlimited local and national calling facilities, free national roaming and 100 daily SMSs.

The plan also offers the company’s subscribers 2GB of daily data 4G/3G/2G data. BSNL rather than providing its customers access to any sort of digital content, provides them with a free caller tune service with the option of unlimited song changes.