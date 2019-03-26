Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL Recharge Plans, Offers: Here are the best value for money packs

Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: As per recent research by Cable.co.uk, India has the lowest data prices in the world at Rs 18.5 for 1GB, compared to a global average of around Rs 600 per GB. This can be attributed to an aggressive pricing strategy adopted by telecom operators in India like Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL, following the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016.

We take a look at the top prepaid recharge offers under Rs 500 from Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and BSNL with unlimited calling, data, and more:

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers its users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Other benefits include 2GB data per day, and 100 daily SMS. The validity of the plan is 28 days and the total data benefit adds up to 56GB.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Those who need a longer validity plan can go for Airtel’s Rs 399 pack. The validity for Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan is 84 days and customers who recharge with this pack can avail a total of 84GB data at 1GB per day. Also bundled is unlimited local, STD, as well as roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge offer:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 pack has 28 days validity, and it offers 84GB of data in all at 3GB per day. People who need more daily data for a longer validity can consider this plan. Subscribers also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

In addition, all Reliance Jio plans come with a complimentary subscription to its suite of apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer:

Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid has a validity of 70 days and it offers a total of 105GB data at 1.5GB per day. Voice calls are truly unlimited and users also get 100 SMS per day. Complimentary access to Jio apps is included as well.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid plan gives its users truly unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users also get 42GB of data at 1.5GB per day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes with a validity of 84 days. It gives its users 1GB data per day along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users also get 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Rs 186 prepaid recharge offer:

BSNL’s Rs 186 prepaid plan comes with 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (excluding Mumbai and Delhi). Users also get 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

The Rs 399 plan from BSNL has a validity of 74 days and offers unlimited voice calls as well as national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi as well as 100 SMS per day. The data offered is 1GB per day and speeds will reduce to 80 kbps after exhaustion of daily limit. Users can also access free PRBT with unlimited song change option.