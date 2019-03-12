Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans with data, unlimited calls under Rs 200

A recent research by Cable.co.uk has shown that India has the cheapest data prices in the world at Rs 18.5 for 1GB compared to global average of around Rs 600 per GB. This can be attributed to aggressive pricing strategy adopted by telecom operators in India like Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL, thanks to entry of Reliance Jio in 2016.

The intense competition in the telecom industry has led Vodafone and Airtel to revise their Rs 169 prepaid plans. We take a look at the most affordable prepaid offers under Rs 200 that give users unlimited calls, along with data benefits:

Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 169 prepaid plan offers 1GB 4G/3G daily data for 28 days. It also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. More benefits like free access to live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app is also included.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid plan gives its users truly unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users can also avail 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day, 100 SMS per day and access to free live TV on Vodafone Play app. The validity is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 169 prepaid recharge offer:

The Airtel Rs 169 prepaid plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day and the validity is 28 days. It also includes 100 daily national SMS as well as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Subscribers also get free access to Airtel TV and Wynk app.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer:

The benefits included under Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan are unlimited local, STD and roaming calls plus 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB 3G/4G data per day. The validity is 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer:

The Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer is among the most affordable plans by the company. It offers a total of 42GB data at 1.5GB per day for a validity of 28 days. Other benefits include truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid recharge offer:

Jio’s Rs 198 has the same 28 days validity, though it offers more data. Subscribers of this plan can avail 2GB data per day or a total of 56GB data along with truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

BSNL Rs 186 prepaid recharge offer:

BSNL’s Rs 186 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day 28 days as well as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (excluding Mumbai and Delhi). Users can also avail 100 SMS per day. The plan is also valid for BSNL’s Bumper Offer that gives its customers extra 2.2GB of daily data over and above their base plan under this offer.