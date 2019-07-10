Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 150 with 2GB data, unlimited calls

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: The price war in the telecom sector of the country has been going on since the past three years ever since Reliance Jio assumed operations in 2016. The youngest telecom operator has taken the fight to the incumbent operators such as Airtel and Vodafone by launching lucrative offers in a bid to capture a key share in India’s telecom market. However, the incumbent operators, too have fought back by launching new prepaid plans to counter the influx of Jio.

Today we will take a look at the best data plans under Rs 150, which offer 2GB data or more.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

The Rs 98 prepaid plan from Jio offers 2GB of 4G data which is valid for 28 days. Do note that the plan offers a total of 2GB data and not 2GB daily. Apart from the data, the pack also comes with 300 SMS, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls and complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as Jio Cinema and Jio News.

Airtel Rs 97 prepaid plan

Coming to Airtel, the company has recently launched a Rs 97 prepaid plan that offers 2GB total data for a period of 14 days. The new prepaid plan from Airtel also comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 local and national SMS per day. This plan is currently listed on the Airtel website for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data and 300 local and national SMS and comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from this, customers who recharge with this pack will also get unlimited local, STD, as well as national roaming calls. Along with this, Rs 129 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV subscription which offers over 350 Live TV Channels and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan

Earlier this month, Vodafone revamped its Rs 129 prepaid plan to offer 2GB of 4G/3G data in all along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. The pack earlier used to offer 1.5GB per day. All the benefits of this plan are valid for a period of 28 days. Apart from this, users also get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plans

Vodafone’s Rs 139 prepaid plan offers a total of 3GB data for 28 days. The remaining benefits such as calling and SMS are all same as its Rs 129 plan. This plan also comes with free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.