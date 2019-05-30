Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 200 with 1GB or more daily data

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone prepaid recharge plans: India has one of the cheapest data plans and call rates in the world mainly due to the entry of Reliance Jio. After starting its operations in 2016, the youngest telecom operator has started a sort of a price war against the incumbent operators including Airtel and Vodafone.

This ongoing price war has led to a consolidation in the country’s telecom sector and has led many smaller companies to exit the market. Large operators have also bundled various online streaming services along with data and calling to woo customers. We have curated a list of the best plans with 1GB data or more being offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Airtel Rs 169 prepaid plan

The Rs 169 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 1GB 4G/3G data per day along with unlimited calling benefits across India and 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, Rs 169 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV subscription which offers over 350 Live TV Channels, more than 10,000 movies and more. It also provides free Wynk Music subscription as well. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day along with unlimited calling across India and 100 SMS per day. The pack has a validity of 28 days. Apart from this, Rs 199 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more.

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Airtel also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail upto Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. The Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

The Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer is among the most affordable plans by the company. It offers a total of 42GB data at 1.5GB per day for a validity of 28 days. Other benefits include truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 198 has the same 28 days validity, though it offers more data. Subscribers of this plan can avail 2GB data per day or a total of 56GB data along with truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 169 prepaid plan offers 1GB 4G/3G daily data for 28 days. It also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. More benefits like free access to live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app are also included.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Vodafone gives its users truly unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users can also avail 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day, 100 SMS per day and access to free live TV on Vodafone Play app. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.