Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans to buy under Rs 400

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone prepaid recharge plans: Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are the largest telecom service providers in India, all of whom have entered into a telecom tariff war, lowering the prices of their services.

Recently, both Airtel and Vodafone have upgraded select prepaid combo plans, offering consumers more benefits at a lower or same cost. With all these tariff plan changes, here’s a look at the top prepaid plans under Rs 400 that you can get.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

Airtel has recently upgraded its Rs 399 prepaid combo plan, now offering 1GB data per day for 84 days instead of 1.4GB of data for 70 days. The prepaid plan comes with benefits of 84GB of 4G/3G/2G data, along with unlimited local/STD and roaming calling benefits.

The pack also allows users to send over 100 free SMS daily, which is a standard limit. The customers also get access to all of Airtel’s online content apps like Airtel TV, Wynk Music, etc.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers its customers 1.5GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS for Rs 399. The plan comes with a validity period of 84 days, which brings the data benefits up to 126GB.

The plan also provides customers with complimentary access to the company’s long list of data-driven free apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more. Customers who exceed the 1.5GB daily data limit will be able to access unlimited internet with speeds of up to 64Kbps. However, Jio Prime membership costs Rs 99 per year, which has to be paid to get these benefits.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid plan

Vodafone also has a similar prepaid plan costing Rs 399, which the company calls as a bonus card recharge. Under the plan, the company offers its users 1GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data like Airtel for 84 days.

The plan also includes 100 daily SMSes and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. Additionally, users will be able to make use of the company’s Live TV, movies and more online content apps for free.

Vodafone prepaid subscribers should keep in mind that unlike other providers ‘unlimited calling’ doesn’t actually mean unlimited calling. The plan comes with daily and weekly limits. Users can consider free calls for up to 250 minutes every day or up to 1,000 minutes per week.