Toggle Menu Sections
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans offering 2GB of data under Rs 300https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/airtel-vs-reliance-jio-vs-vodafone-best-prepaid-plans-offering-2gb-of-data-under-rs-300-5653428/

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans offering 2GB of data under Rs 300

Here's a list of the best prepaid plans you can get from Airtel, Vodafone or Reliance Jio that offer 2GB of daily 4G data.

jio, jio plans, jio recharge plans, jvodafone, vodafone plans, vodafone recharge plans, jio prepiad recharge plans, jio prepaid plans, jio prepaid offers, jio prepaid mobile plans, reliance jio plans, reliance jio prepaid plans, airtel, airtel plans, airtel recharge plans, airtel prepiad recharge plans, airtel prepaid plans, airtel prepaid offers, airtel prepaid mobile plans, vodafone prepiad recharge plans, vodafone prepaid plans, vodafone prepaid offers, vodafone prepaid mobile plans
Here is a list of the best prepaid plans you can get from Airtel, Vodafone or Reliance Jio, which offer 2GB of daily data under Rs 300.

Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio are the three major telecom operators customers can choose from in India. All of these companies offer customers multiple data, calling and messaging benefits for reasonable prices. This was not always the case and has happened only after Reliance Jio entered the Indian market back a few years ago.

Today we have curated the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio in India, which offer 2GB of daily data under Rs 300.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 249 prepaid plan offers its subscribers 2GB of daily 4G/3G daily data and comes with a validity of 28 days. It also includes 100 daily national SMS and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel subscribers also get free access to the company’s digital content streaming apps, namely Airtel TV and Wynk.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio customers can get its Rs 198 plan, under which the company offers a total of 56GB of 4G data. The data is provided to the user in the form of 2GB of daily 4G data. The plan just like Airtel comes with a validity of 28 days. Other benefits include unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 daily SMSes and complimentary access to the company’s digital services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Advertising

Also Read: Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL Recharge Plans, Offers: Here are the best value for money packs

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid plan

Lastly, Vodafone also offers its customers 2GB of daily 4G/3G data at Rs 255. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days just like Airtel and Reliance Jio. Along with 2GB of 4G data per day, the company also offers its customers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes per day. The recharge also enables the user to access live TV, watch movies, TV shows and more via its Vodafone Play app.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale: Discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more
2 IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Live Stream: Watch match live on your smartphone using Hotstar, Airtel TV and Reliance Jio TV apps
3 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Moto G7 Power, Realme 2 Pro and more